2027 Virginia ATH Eltonino Hicks commits to UConn Football

The UConn football staff picked up a big 2027 class commitment this afternoon after a long-term target announced his decision.

St. James Academy (VA) athlete Eltonino Hicks announced his commitment to Coach Jason Candle and the Huskies today. Hicks was one of the first players the staff began to key in on following the major transition that occurred in Storrs.

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The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete received a scholarship offer from assistant coach Mickey Jacobs back in March. Two weeks later, Hicks booked a much anticipated Official Visit with the Huskies for June 5th. The staff will be able to welcome Hicks on campus for his Official Visit as a commitment now instead of a prospect.

Hicks held offers from Colorado State, Coastal Carolina, South Carolina, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. Hicks is considered to be the 1013th ranked recruit in the 2027 class and the 109th ranked safety according to the Industry Ranking.

The athlete joins the Huskies with both plenty of promise and additionally plenty of versatility. Hicks has plenty of experience as a safety but will serve in a hybrid nickel role at the collegiate level.

The Huskies’ staff has been on a solid run in the recruiting department as of late with multiple additions in the 2026 and 2027 classes. UConn recently added Wofford transfer offensive lineman Mason Howard, an experienced starter, as well as in-state standout wide receiver Dae’Sean Graves.



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