Alex Karaban selected by Sacramento Kings in First Round of 2026 NBA Draft

Former UConn basketball forward Alex Karaban was selected 29th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Draft Tuesday.

Karaban joins his teammate, Tarris Reed Jr., as the second Husky to be picked in the 2026 NBA Draft. Karaban is the 59th player in UConn history to be drafted, joining a slew of former teammates since 2021 as the 11th Husky to be picked under Dan Hurley.

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“[He has] an ability to space the court, make shots, get on the glass, good cutter, underrated defensive player,” Hurley said. “If I’m a team in the 20s, and I’ve got a choice between a moderately more talented player that has questionable makeup in terms of building a championship organization, how do pass on Karaban in the 20s?”

Karaban played four seasons in Storrs, finishing as the program’s all-time wins leader, games started leader and a two-time national champion in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.

Karaban started in 150 of the 151 games he appeared in as a Husky, averaging 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game on a 37.4% mark from 3.

Hurley heralded Karaban, whom he spent four-and-a-half years with, as an all-time Husky great.

“A lot of teams value the pedigree, the skill set, his ability,” Hurley said. “I think such a big thing in the NBA is your ability to have role guys that can play off of two really ball dominant players. Alex has shown an expertise to be an NBA role player.”



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