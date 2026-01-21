Big East Basketball Power Rankings: Midseason Update
UConn Basketball is 8-0 in the Big East, but they've kept recent games closer than necessary...
A switch flipped for No. 1 UConn at halftime, who subsequently outscored Notre Dame 53-24 in the second half en route to a resounding 85-47 victory at...
UConn Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley met with the media following the Huskies win over Georgetown....
No. 3 UConn basketball team lost by resounding margins in the paint, in transition and from the field but still escaped with a 64-62 win over...
From their interior offense to their suffocating defense, what can No. 1 UConn take away from their 99-50 victory over Villanova...
The horrors that have populated UConn basketball’s recent series history with Seton Hall at the Prudential Center reared their ugly head again...
Star-crossed. Snakebitten. Jinxed. Cursed, damned and doomed. No. 3 UConn basketball (16-1, 6-0) hasn’t beaten No. 25 Seton Hall (14-2, 4-1) at the...
No. 1 UConn went on a 19-0 run and outscored Creighton 33-7 in the second quarter en route to a 95-54 victory at the CHI Health Center....
UConn Basketball earned their 15th victory on Saturday, defeating fellow Big East foe DePaul by 12 points out in Illinois....
“Killer instinct” is something Dan Hurley has been pining for with this rendition of his championship-level Huskies. Starting fast on Saturday is a...
No. 1 UConn shot 59% as a team and recorded 23 steals as they clobbered St. John's 88-43 at PeoplesBank Arena Wednesday evening....
UConn Basketball survives overtime thriller inside of Amica Mutual Pavilion, defeating Providence by a score of 103-98....
The Huskies' defense has been on point lately, while freshman Braylon Mullins is breaking out...
UConn used a 14-rebound advantage in the second half to pull away from Marquette on Sunday....
From their defense to two bench pieces stepping up, what can No. 1 UConn take away from their 84-48 win over Seton Hall at PeoplesBank Arena?...
Three new schools are expected to join UConn in next season's Women's Champions Classic. Which programs could be selected for this showcase?...
UConn Basketball caps off 2025 with a 90-67 victory over Xavier as they start out Big East play with a big win....
Despite turning the ball over 21 times, No. 1 UConn took down Providence 90-53 behind five threes from Sarah Strong and a defense that forced 30...
From weathering an early offensive storm to their first half run, what can No. 1 UConn take away from its 94-47 victory over Butler at Hinkle...
UConn is 2-0 in conference play, with a pair of nice wins. And they're only getting better, with Mullins and Ball still yet to fully emerge....
The Huskies, who allowed DePaul to punch above its weight class well into the second half, relied on a salty second half defensive effort to fend off...
Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd combined for 50 points as No. 1 UConn bested No. 11 Iowa 90-64 in the Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic at the...
Sarah Strong dropped 22 points and the defense held Marquette to a 38.2% clip from the floor in No. 1 UConn's 89-53 victory at PeoplesBank Arena...
UConn Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley met with the media following the Huskies win over Butler....
UConn Basketball played some stalwart defense in Tuesday night's 79-60 victory over Butler inside of PeoplesBank Arena....