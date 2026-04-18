Braylon Mullins set to return to UConn Basketball for 2026-27 season

UConn Basketball continues to do pretty well with player retention this offseason, as guard Braylon Mullins became the latest to take to social media to announce that he’s returning to the Huskies for the 2026-27 season.

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The 6-foot-6, 196-pound guard hails from Greenfield, Indiana and committed to UConn back in October 2024, where he was ranked the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. In the end, Mullins chose the Huskies over offers from the likes of Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, and several others.

This past season was Mullins first at the college level and he appeared in 33 games (29 starts) and averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Huskies. Along with that, he also shot 42.1% from the field, 33.5% from beyond the arc, and 88.9% from the free throw line.

Mullins becomes the last official returnee for the Huskies this offseason, and you can check out the latest on UConn Basketball’s offseason moves right here in our Offseason Transfer Portal Tracker.

UConn Basketball roster breakdown

Here is how the Huskies’ roster currently projects with how many years of eligibility each have left, as the transfer portal closes on April 22nd.

Guards: Silas Demary (one year), Solo Ball (two years), Braylon Mullins (two years), Junior County (four years)

Forwards: Jayden Ross (one year), Jacob Ross (four years), Colben Landrew (four years)

Centers: Najai Hines (three years)

Demary and Ross have announced their re-signing with the program.