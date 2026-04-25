Buffalo Bills select Skyler Bell in fourth round of 2026 NFL Draft

Former UConn Football wide receiver Skyler Bell is officially heading to the NFL. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, using the No. 125 overall pick.

Bell started out his career by spending three years at Wisconsin before opting to transfer to UConn ahead of the 2024 season and after a strong season, he opted to remain in Storrs for the 2025 season and will now go down as one of the best wide receivers in Huskies program history.

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He finished last season with 101 receptions (program high) for 1,276 yards (second highest ever), and 13 touchdowns (program high), while being named All-American by several different publications.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Bell was seen as a potential Day 2 pick. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as his No. 85 overall prospect on his final Big Board and Jordan Reid projected him to be the No. 80 overall pick in his final mock before Draft Day.

Bell played high school football at The Taft School (Ct.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 992 overall player from the 2021 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Stay tuned to see where the other former Huskies end up getting drafted or signed, as we put together our one stop shop UConn Football NFL Draft / Free Agency Tracker here.



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