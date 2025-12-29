Dominating defense helps UConn women's hoops to 47-point win

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (13-0) defeated the Butler Bulldogs (7-7) 94-47 to keep their undefeated 2025-2026 season alive.

Throughout the Huskies’ 47-point victory, the team showcased stellar defense that led to their blowout win. In the first half alone, Connecticut forced 19 turnovers, resulting in 32 points. In total, Butler coughed up 29 balls that turned into 48 points for UConn.

This should come as no surprise to see Butler’s offensive struggles, as the team averages almost 18 turnovers per meeting. Not to mention, the Huskies are a top-10 stealing squad.

Additionally, the Bulldogs faced challenges shooting from all ranges, registering a little more than 30.5% from within the paint and posting just over 33% from beyond the perimeter. To add on, Connecticut held everyone to 10 points or less, with Caroline Dotsey and Addison Baxter topping the team, earning 10 points apiece.

In the end, every Husky notched at least two points, with three players reaching double-digit figures. Sarah Strong paved the way, contributing 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Within 24 minutes, the star forward swished six of nine (66.7%) shots from within the arc, but only drained one of four (25%) attempts from downtown. If Strong had not been taken out, there is a chance she could have secured her first career triple-double.

Alongside the North Carolina native, Azzi Fudd trailed with 13 points and two boards. Within 22 minutes, the 23-year-old went three-for-three from the field and buried two of four (50%) shots from long range.

When it comes to Blanca Quiñonez, the freshman accumulated 12 points, three rebounds, an assist and three takeaways. Within 18 minutes, the Ecuadorian native sniped three of four (75%) two-pointers and drilled two of three (66.7%) shots from deep.

As for hometown kid, Ashlynn Shade, all the pressure was on her with 170 friends and family in attendance. Despite only dropping six points, the support meant a lot to the Indiana native.

“It means everything to have the support the whole time, warming up, seeing everyone come in, everyone screaming my name, family trying to break my focus during warmup,” said Shade when discussing what the win means to her in her hometown.

To start the game, Butler came out hot and ready to compete with the reigning National Champions. Right out of the gate, both teams traded buckets, but sloppiness and misfired shots allowed the Bulldogs to capitalize on a 6-0 run. With seven minutes left in the opening quarter, the two programs experienced a 10-8 stalemate.

Once the Huskies locked in, there was no looking back and the beginning of the end seemed to be on the horizon for the Bulldogs. Within five minutes, Connecticut exploited Butler’s botched plays and turned them into an 18-0 run. By the end of the quarter, the UConn converted seven miscues into 15 points off turnovers. This put Butler into a scoring drought that carried into the second quarter before Baxter knocked down a pair of free throws.

Heading into the second quarter, the same story was written with Connecticut controlling the contest. Once again, Butler slipped into another drought that the team could not retaliate against.

Halfway into the second quarter, UConn accomplished a 16-2 run in four minutes, giving them a comfortable 67-23 lead. This was caused by the Bulldogs’ self-inflicted six errors. With just under three minutes left in the half, Butler had only banked four points while UConn cashed in 23 points of their own.

As the half came to a close, Butler caught fire, making four free throws, but that was not enough to close a 54-22 gap. For the Bulldogs, this was their lowest-scoring half of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Nearing the end of the first half, it was safe to say Connecticut won the match as Head Coach Geno Auriemma subbed out the majority of the starting players. Going into the break, the Huskies shot slightly under 70% from the field and almost 43% from the three-point line.

Coming out of halftime, not much changed as UConn’s dominating production on both ends of the court was too strong for the Bulldogs. To finish the third quarter, Quiñonez splashed a buzzer-beater from downtown. This was her fourth consecutive game nailing a three-point buzzer beater.

Up next, Connecticut will stay on the road to face the Providence Friars on Wednesday, Dec. 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.



