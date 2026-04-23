Future UConn Football Schedules
Being an independent program, UConn Football has the ability to schedule games with new opponents each and every college football season. With that capability, sometimes it can be hard to keep track of who they have on the schedule each season.
We here at The UConn Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Huskies future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.
Check out the full list below!
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2027 SCHEDULE
- September 4th, 2027: versus Temple
- September 11th, 2027: at Duke
- September 18th, 2027: versus North Carolina
- September 25th, 2027: versus Old Dominion
- October 2nd, 2027: at Florida International
- October 16th, 2027: at UMass
- October 30th, 2027: at Pittsburgh
- November 6th, 2027: versus Syracuse
- November 13th, 2027: at Liberty
- November 20th, 2027: versus Army
- November 27th, 2027: versus Delaware
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 0
2028 SCHEDULE
- September 2nd, 2028: at USF
- September 9th, 2028: versus Rutgers
- September 16th, 2028: at Wake Forest
- September 23rd, 2028: versus Buffalo
- September 30th, 2028: at Temple
- October 7th, 2028: versus Rice
- October 14th, 2028: versus Duke
- November 4th, 2028: versus Pittsburgh
- November 11th, 2028: at Syracuse
- November 18th, 2028: at Ole Miss
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 2
2029 SCHEDULE
- September 1st, 2029: at Purdue
- September 8th, 2029: at Rutgers
- September 15th, 2029: versus Wyoming
- September 22nd, 2029: at Buffalo
- September 29th, 2029: versus Duke
- October 20th, 2029: versus Boston College
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 6
2030 SCHEDULE
- August 31st, 2030: at Duke
- September 14th, 2030: at Boston College
- September 21st, 2030: versus Miami-Ohio
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 9
2031 SCHEDULE
- August 30th, 2031: versus Boston College
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11
2032 SCHEDULE
- September 18th, 2032: versus Indiana
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11
2033 SCHEDULE
- November 26th, 2033: versus Army
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11
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