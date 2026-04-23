Future UConn Football Schedules

Being an independent program, UConn Football has the ability to schedule games with new opponents each and every college football season. With that capability, sometimes it can be hard to keep track of who they have on the schedule each season.

We here at The UConn Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Huskies future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.

Check out the full list below!

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2027 SCHEDULE

September 4th, 2027: versus Temple

versus Temple September 11th, 2027: at Duke

at Duke September 18th, 2027: versus North Carolina

versus North Carolina September 25th, 2027: versus Old Dominion

versus Old Dominion October 2nd, 2027: at Florida International

at Florida International October 16th, 2027: at UMass

at UMass October 30th, 2027: at Pittsburgh

at Pittsburgh November 6th, 2027: versus Syracuse

versus Syracuse November 13th, 2027: at Liberty

at Liberty November 20th, 2027: versus Army

versus Army November 27th, 2027: versus Delaware

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 0

2028 SCHEDULE

September 2nd, 2028: at USF

at USF September 9th, 2028: versus Rutgers

versus Rutgers September 16th, 2028: at Wake Forest

at Wake Forest September 23rd, 2028: versus Buffalo

versus Buffalo September 30th, 2028: at Temple

at Temple October 7th, 2028: versus Rice

versus Rice October 14th, 2028: versus Duke

versus Duke November 4th, 2028: versus Pittsburgh

versus Pittsburgh November 11th, 2028: at Syracuse

at Syracuse November 18th, 2028: at Ole Miss

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 2

2029 SCHEDULE

September 1st, 2029: at Purdue

at Purdue September 8th, 2029: at Rutgers

at Rutgers September 15th, 2029: versus Wyoming

versus Wyoming September 22nd, 2029: at Buffalo

at Buffalo September 29th, 2029: versus Duke

versus Duke October 20th, 2029: versus Boston College

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 6

2030 SCHEDULE

August 31st, 2030: at Duke

at Duke September 14th, 2030: at Boston College

at Boston College September 21st, 2030: versus Miami-Ohio

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 9

2031 SCHEDULE

August 30th, 2031: versus Boston College

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11

2032 SCHEDULE

September 18th, 2032: versus Indiana

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11

2033 SCHEDULE

November 26th, 2033: versus Army

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11



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