Gameday Central: No. 1-seed UConn Women’s Hoops battles No. 9-seed Syracuse in second round

For the second time in three seasons, the top-seeded UConn women’s basketball team will take on the ninth-seeded Syracuse Orange at Gampel Pavilion. This will be the fourth meeting between both Big East Conference charter schools, all in the second round, since the 2016 national championship game.

Writer’s Note: This edition of Gameday Central will go over the basics; what to know ahead of tonight’s tip-off. For a more detailed scouting report on both teams, please refer to Cole Stefan’s comprehensive guide of the first weekend. Be advised: that article came out before the Round of 64 began.

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Game Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

WHO: No. 1-seed UConn Huskies (35-0, 20-0 Big East) versus No. 9-seed Syracuse Orange (24-8, 12-6 ACC)

WHEN: Monday, 6:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion – Storrs, CT

TV: ESPN

Head Coaches

UConn: Geno Auriemma (West Chester ’81), 41st Season

Syracuse: Felisha Legette-Jack (Syracuse ’89), 4th Season

Comparing the Rankings

Team NET Rankings RPI ELO Strength of Schedule UConn 1 4 2 35 Syracuse 39 46 41 71

Team Stats

Team Scoring Offense Scoring Defense Rebounds Assists Steals Field Goal % Three-Point % UConn 88.8 PPG 50.4 PPG 37.5 RPG 23.6 APG 15.7 SPG 52.4% 38.9% Syracuse 74.4 PPG 63.4 PPG 42.2 RPG 14.7 APG 10.5 SPG 42.4% 31.6%

Projected Starting Lineups

UConn

Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point % KK Arnold 7.5 PPG 2.2 RPG 4.7 APG 56.9% 33.9% Azzi Fudd 17.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.9 APG 48.6% 44.1% Ashlynn Shade 7.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.9 APG 42.2% 35.1% Sarah Strong 18.4 PPG 7.5 RPG 4.1 APG 60.0% 42.0% Serah Williams 7.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.5 APG 59.6% 0%

Syracuse

Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point % Sophie Burrows 11.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.3 APG 36.9% 30.8% Laila Phelia 13.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.4 APG 40.1% 37.2% Madeline Potts 3.6 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.7 APG 40.6% 33.3% Journey Thompson 3.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.6 APG 50.0% 0% Uche Izoje 15.7 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.4 APG 55.7% 0%

All-Time Series History

UConn leads the all-time series 41-12 and 4-0 since Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC in 2013. The Orange’s last win came on January 2, 1996, a 62-59 home victory over the then-No. 2-ranked Huskies.

Tidbit(s) of the Game

Both teams have a first team All-Conference forward leading their respective schools in points, rebounds and blocks per game. Williams might get the main matchup on Izoje, however, because of the way both lineups are situated. Regardless, whichever star forward performs better will send their team to a tilt with the fourth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.

With that in mind, also keep an eye out for who controls the glass. Each program has over 800 total defensive rebounds and a margin of at least plus-50 on offensive rebounds. The school that better handles the battle on the boards will be heading west to Fort Worth, Texas.

UConn Report Pregame Reading



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