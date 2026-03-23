Gameday Central: No. 1-seed UConn Women’s Hoops battles No. 9-seed Syracuse in second round
For the second time in three seasons, the top-seeded UConn women’s basketball team will take on the ninth-seeded Syracuse Orange at Gampel Pavilion. This will be the fourth meeting between both Big East Conference charter schools, all in the second round, since the 2016 national championship game.
Writer’s Note: This edition of Gameday Central will go over the basics; what to know ahead of tonight’s tip-off. For a more detailed scouting report on both teams, please refer to Cole Stefan’s comprehensive guide of the first weekend. Be advised: that article came out before the Round of 64 began.
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Game Time, TV Channel, How to Watch
WHO: No. 1-seed UConn Huskies (35-0, 20-0 Big East) versus No. 9-seed Syracuse Orange (24-8, 12-6 ACC)
WHEN: Monday, 6:00 p.m. EDT
WHERE: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion – Storrs, CT
TV: ESPN
Head Coaches
UConn: Geno Auriemma (West Chester ’81), 41st Season
Syracuse: Felisha Legette-Jack (Syracuse ’89), 4th Season
Comparing the Rankings
Team Stats
|Team
|Scoring Offense
|Scoring Defense
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Field Goal %
|Three-Point %
|UConn
|88.8 PPG
|50.4 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|23.6 APG
|15.7 SPG
|52.4%
|38.9%
|Syracuse
|74.4 PPG
|63.4 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|14.7 APG
|10.5 SPG
|42.4%
|31.6%
Projected Starting Lineups
UConn
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal %
|Three-Point %
|KK Arnold
|7.5 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|4.7 APG
|56.9%
|33.9%
|Azzi Fudd
|17.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|48.6%
|44.1%
|Ashlynn Shade
|7.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.9 APG
|42.2%
|35.1%
|Sarah Strong
|18.4 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|4.1 APG
|60.0%
|42.0%
|Serah Williams
|7.1 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|59.6%
|0%
Syracuse
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal %
|Three-Point %
|Sophie Burrows
|11.3 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|2.3 APG
|36.9%
|30.8%
|Laila Phelia
|13.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|40.1%
|37.2%
|Madeline Potts
|3.6 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|0.7 APG
|40.6%
|33.3%
|Journey Thompson
|3.9 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|50.0%
|0%
|Uche Izoje
|15.7 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|55.7%
|0%
All-Time Series History
UConn leads the all-time series 41-12 and 4-0 since Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC in 2013. The Orange’s last win came on January 2, 1996, a 62-59 home victory over the then-No. 2-ranked Huskies.
Tidbit(s) of the Game
Both teams have a first team All-Conference forward leading their respective schools in points, rebounds and blocks per game. Williams might get the main matchup on Izoje, however, because of the way both lineups are situated. Regardless, whichever star forward performs better will send their team to a tilt with the fourth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.
With that in mind, also keep an eye out for who controls the glass. Each program has over 800 total defensive rebounds and a margin of at least plus-50 on offensive rebounds. The school that better handles the battle on the boards will be heading west to Fort Worth, Texas.
UConn Report Pregame Reading
- No. 1-seeded UConn Huskies stomp UTSA 90-52 in Round of 64
- A comprehensive guide to the NCAAW Tournament First Weekend
- 2027 Wisconsin QB Eli Ogi breaks down UConn Football visit
- Ranking every team in the NCAA Tournament field 1-68 entering March Madness
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