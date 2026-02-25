Geno Auriemma Named to 2026 Coach of the Year Watchlist

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma was named to the 2026 Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Watchlist last Wednesday.

Throughout the years, the winningest coach in college basketball history has won Coach of the Year eight times (1996, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2016 and 2017).

In his forty-first season with the Huskies, Auriemma is looking to win back-to-back National Championships.

If all goes to plan, this will be the first time the program has won two consecutive championships since the 2013-2016 stretch. During this time, Connecticut brought the hardware back to the Basketball Capital of the World four straight years.

Not to mention, UConn is closing in on potentially going undefeated in the 2025-2026 regular season. As of now, the squad owns an impressive 29-0 overall record and an 18-0 in-conference record.

With two games remaining on the schedule, the Huskies will clash with the Georgetown Hoyas tomorrow night and then head to Madison Square Garden to face the St John’s Red Storm on Sunday.

In Auriemma’s historic 2025-2026 run, Connecticut constructed a 20-game winning streak when beating teams by 25-plus points. This ended after facing the Marquette Golden Eagles on Feb. 14.

It is safe to say that Auriemma’s squad is doing something right. On Wednesday, Feb. 18, UConn became Big East regular-season champions for the twenty-fifth time after beating the Villanova Wildcats 83-69.

With that being said, the Huskies will take it one game at a time with the hopes of making it to the promised land in April.



