2027 New Jersey EDGE Maurice Davis talks UConn Football offer

The new-look UConn football staff has been busy as of late building relationships and extending offers within the 2027 class and beyond.

Following the departure of coach Jim Mora and his staff, virtually every extended offer was left in limbo. Coach Jason Candle and his staff have been working to re-offer many players while also building new relationships with different recruits.

Among the latest 2027 class recruits to earn a scholarship offer from UConn is Glassboro High School (NJ) defensive end Maurice Davis. The athlete is currently unranked, but has experience playing as a defensive end, tight end, and wide receiver. Syracuse offered Davis a scholarship previously and programs like Eastern Michigan and Harvard.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete received his scholarship from the Huskies’ staff on January 23rd. When asked about the offer, Davis stated, “I’m very excited to talk to more of the staff because I know they are going to tell me what I need to hear in order for me to be a fit for the team and develop.”

Currently the 2027 recruiting class in the state of New Jersey is quite a notable one. Among the nine four-star recruits are Xavier Sabb (24th natl.), Oluwasemilore Olubobola (69th natl.), and Mikahi Allen (145th natl.).

Davis is not a ranked recruit at the moment but has been making a name for himself within the state of New Jersey. This past season, the junior recorded 73 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and 23 hurries.

On the recruiting front, the defensive end is starting to feel out the programs that have been in contact. “To be honest all of the schools have been standing out to me because the simple fact of them even noticing my potential and reaching out to me means something to me. But I would love to visit UConn because I’ve heard a lot about the campus.”

Davis is still relatively new to the recruiting process as many programs are starting to uncover the great potential the athlete holds. In regards to what an interested program may need to look like for the athlete to be interested, Davis stated, “I don’t specifically have any “needs” from any school it’s just as long as I have an opportunity to show my skills.”

Up next for the Huskies’ staff and the defensive end will be working out the details of a potential visit.



