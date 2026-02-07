How to watch Butler / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No.1 UConn women’s basketball team (24-0, 13-0) will host the Butler Bulldogs (9-14, 3-10) for their final 2025-2026 Big East showdown.

WHO: Butler Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 7, Noon ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

WHERE: PeoplesBank Arena

All-Time Series History

Coming into today’s matchup, Connecticut is favored to win as they own an undefeated 9-0 record over the Bulldogs, dating back to the 2020-2021 season.

In the two programs’ previous meeting in December, the Huskies traveled on the road and handed Butler a 94-47 loss.

By the end of the clash, Sarah Strong paved the way with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Within 24 minutes, the sophomore knocked down six of nine (66.7%) floor shots and drained one of four (25%) three-pointers.

Trailing behind the star forward, Azzi Fudd contributed 13 points, two boards, a block and two steals. Within 22 minutes, the 23-year-old went three-for-three from the field and banked two of four (50%) deep shots.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) looks to pass the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first half at Wintrust Arena./ Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alongside the leaders, Blanca Quińonez dropped 12 off-the-bench points, snagged three rebounds and dished out an assist. Within 18 minutes, the Ecuadorian native splashed three of four (75%) shots from inside the perimeter and cashed in two of three (66.7%) attempts from downtown.

Other than Quińonez, the off-the-bench squad accumulated 44 points.

Defensively, the reigning National Champions converted 29 turnovers into 48 points. Not to mention, the team totaled six blocks and 18 takeaways.

Overall, the squad buried 30 of 43 (69.8%) field goals, swished nine of 23 (39.1%) and nailed seven of 11 (63.6%) free throws.

Compared to Butler, two players reached double-digit figures. To finish the game, Caroline Dotsey and Addison Baxter tied for the most points scored on the team with 10 apiece.

As a whole, the Bulldogs struggled to land shots from all ranges. The Big East rival sniped eight of 28 (28.6%) field goals, sank seven of 21 (33.3%) shots from beyond the arc and connected on 10 of 13 (76.9%) free throws.

The difference maker came with just under seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter. For 10 minutes, Connecticut held the Bulldogs to just 10 points while they went on a 27-point run, giving them a comfortable 33-10 lead two minutes into the second quarter.

Scouting Butler Basketball

Heading into today’s contest, the Bulldogs come in owning a three-game in-conference losing streak.

In the team’s most recent 67-57 fall to the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday, McKenna Johnson topped the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Mallory Miller notched 10 points.

Collectively, Butler canned 19 of 34 (55.9%) shots from short range, drilled only four of 15 (27%) triples and nailed 7-10 (70%) free throws.

It is worth noting that the team made 16 errors that turned into 22 points for Villanova.

Scouting UConn Basketball

Despite blowing out the DePaul Blue Devils 86-40 on Wednesday, Head Coach Geno Auriemma was not fully happy with the Huskies performance at halftime.

“I just get bothered by the turnovers that are kind of mindless,” said Auriemma before heading into the locker room.

While attempting to pass in the post, the squad turned the ball over five times. With that being said, it should come as no surprise to see UConn clean this up.

One player to watch out for is Fudd. Since dropping six points against the Xavier Musketeers, the senior has registered back-to-back 20-plus point outings.



