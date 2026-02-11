How to watch Creighton / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (25-0, 14-0) will host the Creighton Bluejays (12-12, 8-7) for their final in-conference meeting of the 2025-2026 season.

WHO: Creighton Bluejays vs. UConn Huskies

Creighton Bluejays vs. UConn Huskies WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET TV: Peacock

Peacock WHERE: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win, as they own an undefeated 13-0 record, dating back to the 2014-2015 stretch.

In the two programs’ first clash of the 2025-2026 campaign in January, Connecticut entered the Bluejays’ house and handed them a 95-54 loss.

By the end of the game, four Huskies reached double-digit figures. Paving the way, Sarah Strong notched a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Trailing behind Strong, Blanca Quiñonez, who hasn’t performed since Jan. 24 against the Seton Hall Pirates due to a shoulder injury, dropped 15 off-the-bench points.

As of now, the Ecuadorian native participated in some workouts in the last couple of practices and has a chance of returning on Saturday.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) warms up before the start of the game against the Butler Bulldogs at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Alongside them, Azzi Fudd accumulated 14 points and five assists, while Ashlynn Shade posted 12 points and two assists.

Defensively, the team turned 22 of Creighton’s mistakes into 26 points.

Overall, the reigning National Champions buried 25 of 36 (69.4%) field goals, drained 11 of 26 (42.3%) three-point shots and nailed 12 of 14 (85.7%) free throws.

Compared to the Bluejays, two players earned double-digit scores, but only one teammate stood out the most.

To finish the night, Ava Zediker, who played her heart out, topped the team with 23 points, three boards, two assists and three takeaways.

Within 34 minutes, the freshman knocked down seven of 12 (58.3%) shots from the floor, banked two of five (40%) triples and sank three of five (60%) free throws.

Outside of Zediker, Kennedy Townsend registered 11 points, two rebounds and an assist.

Collectively, the Bluejays struggled to land shots from all ranges. In total, the squad splashed 16 of 36 (44.4%) attempts from inside the perimeter, swished just three of 25 (12%) long-range tries and connected on 13 of 17 (76.5%) free throws.

Scouting Creighton Basketball

Heading into tonight’s outing, the Bluejays are coming off an 80-74 overtime victory, extending their winning streak to four.

In the squad’s triumph over the Marquette Golden Eagles, Zediker led Creighton with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. In the team’s previous seven of eight contests, the guard has scored 10-plus points.

Since the Big East rivals’ last match with UConn, Neleigh Gessert has improved, averaging nearly 15 points per game in the Bluejays’ last seven battles. While facing the Georgetown Hoyas last Wednesday, Gessert dropped 31 points within 37 minutes.

Not to mention, Grace Boffeli topped Creighton in back-to-back bouts with a combined total of 31 boards.

Scouting UConn Basketball

This should come as no surprise, but expect Connecticut’s high-pressure defense to stall the Bluejays’ offensive production from all ranges.

Strong, who rested versus the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, is expected to return tonight. This could limit Jana El Alfy’s court time, who saw 20 minutes on Sunday.



