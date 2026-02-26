How to watch Georgetown / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (29-0, 18-0) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (13-14, 6-12) for one last showdown at PeoplesBank Arena in the 2025-2026 season.

WHO: Georgetown Hoyas vs. UConn Huskies

Georgetown Hoyas vs. UConn Huskies WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. ET TV: TNT OR truTV

TNT OR truTV WHERE: PeoplesBank Arena

All-Time Series History

Connecticut is favored to win as they own an impressive 53-2 overall record against the Hoyas, dating back to the 1987-1988 campaign. The last time Georgetown beat the reigning National Champs was in the 1992-1993 stretch.

In the two programs’ previous meeting, the Huskies defeated Georgetown 83-42 on the road on Jan. 22.

In the team’s 41-point victory, three players reached double-digit figures. Paving the way, Sarah Strong finished the night with a near double-double, posting 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Trailing behind the star forward, Azzi Fudd contributed 19 points, six boards and five assists.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against Providence Friars guard Payton Dunbar (21) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

As for Serah Williams, the senior accumulated 12 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three takeaways.

Within 21 minutes, the New York native shot perfectly from all ranges. The forward went three-for-three from inside the arc and six-for-six from the free-throw line.

When it comes to the bench, the group added 23 points, with Blanca Quiñonez helping the most. The Ecuadorian native registered eight points, two boards and four assists, while Allie Ziebell tallied six points, a rebound and a steal.

Defensively, the squad converted 28 forced turnovers into 35 points with 27 fast break points.

Collectively, UConn splashed 24 of 33 (72.7%) field goals, buried eight of 29 (27.6%) shots from downtown and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line.

Compared to the Hoyas, Connecticut held everyone to under 10 points. Within 25 minutes, Brianna Scott led the way, recording eight points, two boards and an assist.

Alongside Scott, Destiny Agubata and Khadee Hession tied for the second-most points amongst the team with six apiece. It is worth noting that Agubata grabbed nine rebounds.

As a whole, the Big East rival struggled to land shots from all ranges. By the end of the game, the squad cashed in 15 of 37 (40.5%) floor shots, knocked down just one of 19 (5.3%) triples and swished nine of 13 (69.2%) free throws.

Scouting Georgetown Basketball

Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Hoyas own a 1-6 record since Jan. 29. In Georgetown’s last clash with Butler on Saturday, the Bulldogs won 66-58.

In total, Scott (15 points) and Agubata (11 points) combined for 26 of Georgetown’s 58 points.

Overall, the group hit 19 of 40 (47.5%) field goals, one of 16 (6%) deep shots and 17-20 (85%) free throws.

One player to watch out for is Scott, who has notched 15-plus points in Georgetown’s last three contests. Between the three matchups, Scott has thrived from the free-throw line, making a combined total of 13 of 13 shots.

If the Huskies can keep the Hoyas away from the free-throw line, the beginning of the end will come quickly.

Scouting UConn Basketball

In Connecticut’s 81-38 Senior Day triumph over the Providence Friars on Sunday, Strong produced 13 points in 13 minutes. It should come as no surprise to see the North Carolina native return to 20-plus minutes.

When it comes to grabbing rebounds, one player to keep an eye on is Jana El Alfy. Within 19 minutes versus the Friars, the center secured a career-high 16 boards.

“I feel like right now I’m starting to get my confidence back, starting to be in a very good place mentally,” said El Alfy. “I’m just trying to build off of it [confidence] every day and just focus on the things that I need to get really good at for the tournament.”

Injury-wise, everyone is good to go.

“As a couple of them [players] have gotten under the weather a little bit, I’ve noticed we’re tired,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma. “They look great now. They sound better, feel better, so little by little, I think we’re getting back to where we were.”



