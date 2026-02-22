How to watch Providence / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (28-0, 17-0) will honor their seniors against the Providence Friars (14-14, 7-10) in the team’s final 2025-2026 regular season Gampel Pavilion game.

“It’s definitely challenged me,” said Azzi Fudd when discussing her change during her five years with the Huskies. “It’s definitely shown me and forced me to grow up. I feel like I’ve really grown in trusting myself, believing in myself [and] learning who I am.”

While Fudd, Serah Williams, Caroline Ducharme, Ice Brady and Ayanna Patterson take Gampel’s court one last time, they will not be the only ones crying.

“The underclassmen keep coming up to us, especially Azzi and I because we’ve been here the longest, just like ‘oh my gosh, what am I going to do?’,” said Ducharme when discussing the underclassmen’s reaction to Senior Day.

The ceremony will take place right after the matchup and will be streamed on the UConn women’s basketball team’s X, Facebook page, the UConn Huskies’ YouTube and UConn+.

WHO: Providence Friars vs. UConn Huskies

Providence Friars vs. UConn Huskies WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 22, Noon ET

Sunday, Feb. 22, Noon ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 WHERE: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

All-Time Series History

Connecticut is favored to win, as they own a near-unbeaten 50-5 record over the Friars. In the two programs’ previous meeting on Dec. 31, the reigning National Champs ended 2025 with a 90-53 victory.

In the Huskies’ 37-point triumph, four players reached double-digit figures. Paving the way, Fudd racked up 18 points, two rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Villanova Wildcats guard Jasmine Bascoe (11) drives against Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the first quarter at William B. Finneran Pavilion./ Photo by Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Trailing behind the 23-year-old, Sarah Strong contributed 17 points, seven boards, two assists and three takeaways. It is worth noting that the star forward finished with five turnovers.

Off the bench, Blanca Quiñonez posted 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. As for Jana El Alfy, the sophomore added 10 points, five boards and two assists. Not to mention, Kayleigh Heckel accumulated nine points.

Defensively, the squad turned 30 of Providence’s errors into 41 points.

Compared to the Friars, three players earned double-digit scores. Within 28 minutes, Sabou Gueye topped the team with 12 points while Payton Dunbar snuck behind with 11 points.

When it comes to the bench, Princess Moody recorded 11 points. Additionally, Ashley Dinges ended the night with nine points.

Scouting Providence Basketball

Heading into today’s clash, the Friars own a four-game winning streak, which ties their longest of the 2025-2026 stretch.

In the squad’s last four bouts, Gueye has shined, leading Providence in points scored in three out of four outings. In the program’s previous four contests, the guard has posted 15-plus points, averaging 20 points per match.

Overall, most, if not all, the seniors’ points come from inside the perimeter. Through 28 battles, the Senegal native has registered a shooting percentage of 50% from the field and slightly over 22% from the three-point line.

While facing the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Gueye knocked down seven of 14 (50%) two-pointers and nailed one of four (25%) free throws. In total, the guard tallied 15 points.

So far in the 2025-2026 campaign, Providence has banked just over 39% of floor shots, almost 27.5% of triples and a little more than 66.5% from the free-throw line.

Scouting UConn Basketball

In Connecticut’s last three games, the Huskies have struggled to get the offense rolling in the first half.

For the first time in the 2025-2026 run, UConn trailed 22-19 at the end of the first quarter while taking on the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday.

In the last week and a half, Strong has been suffering from an illness, which could explain the Huskies’ slow offensive starts.

While the star forward gets healthy, Fudd has dominated the court. In the squad’s previous six wins, the Virginia native has dropped 15-plus points and it should come as no surprise to see her do so again today.



