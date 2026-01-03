How to watch Seton Hall / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (14-0, 5-0) will kick off the new year hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 4-1) at PeoplesBank Arena at noon on Saturday, Jan. 3.

WHO: Seton Hall Pirates vs. UConn Huskies

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 3, Noon.

WHERE: PeoplesBank Arena OR Fox Sports 1

History:

The Huskies are favored to win as they own an impressive 55-1 record over the Pirates, dating back to the 1987-1988 season. To add on, Connecticut owns an undefeated 26-0 record while playing Seton Hall at home, with an overall 41-win streak. The last time UConn fell to the Pirates was in the 1993-1994 campaign, when Seton Hall defeated them 74-55.

As for the two programs’ previous meeting, the reigning National Champions toppled their Big East rival 91-49, giving them a 42-point deficit.

By the end of the game, Paige Bueckers nearly secured a double-double, leading the team with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Within 27 minutes, the guard knocked down seven of nine (77.8%) field goals, buried one of four (25%) attempts from deep and went six-for-six from the free throw line.

Alongside her, Kaitlyn Chen contributed 15 points, a board and an assist. The form Princeton Tiger thrived from within the arc, going five-for-five and nailing one of two (50%) three-pointers.

Despite Sarah Strong (10 points) and Azzi Fudd (seven points) combining for just 17 points, the bench helped out. Ashlynn Shade, who notched 14 points, five rebounds and an assist, did not disappoint. Within 19 minutes, the Indiana native drained three of four (75%) paint shots, splashed two of three (66.7%) tries from downtown and converted a pair of free throws.

Compared to the Pirates, three players reached double-digit scores. I’yanna Lops topped the squad with 15 points, while Jada Eads and Faith Masonius dropped 12 points apiece. However, the only player remaining from last year’s roster is Eads. When it comes to Lops and Mansonius, both teammates exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Scouting the Pirates:

Coming into today’s matchup, Seton Hall is coming off a three-game in-conference winning streak. In their most recent triumph over the Georgetown Hoyas, the squad dominated them 81-36, and no player scored more than six points.

For the Pirates, Savannah Catalon accumulated 14 points, going four-for-four from the field and six-for-six from the free throw line. Something to note is that the junior missed her two three-point attempts. This should come as no surprise, as she only takes one-two long-ranged shots per contest.

Nonetheless, Catalon is a player to watch out for as she leads the Pirates with just over 14 points per clash and has clinched back-to-back 10-plus point matches.

Overall, Seton Hall shoots almost 42.5% from the field, slightly under 35% from beyond the perimeter and about 74.5% from the free throw line.

Scouting the Huskies:

While facing the Providence Friars on Wednesday, UConn faced challenges with handling the ball, resulting in a total of 2 turnovers. Coming into today’s meeting, the Huskies should get back on track with playing clean ball. Through 14 matches so far in the 2025-2026 stretch, Connecticut averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Providence Friars guard Payton Dunbar (21) moves the ball against UConn Huskies guard Blanca Quinonez (4) during the second half at the Amica Mutual Pavilion./ Photo by Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Outside of Strong and Fudd, keeping an eye on Blanca Quiñonez is a must as the off-the-bench player continues to look stellar. In UConn’s last five clashes, the Ecuadorian native has posted 10-plus points. If the Freshman can stay hot, nothing is stopping her.



