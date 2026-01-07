How to watch St John's / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (15-0, 6-0) will host the St John’s Red Storm (13-3, 3-2) at PeoplesBank Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

WHO: St John’s Red Storm vs. UConn Huskies

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: PeoplesBank Arena OR truTV

History:

The Huskies are favored to win as they own a 50-5 record against the Johnnies. For UConn, holding St John’s to under 50 points is nothing new. In the team’s three meetings during the 2024-2025 season, the most the team could score was 45 points.

The last time these two programs faced off was in the 2025 Big East tournament, when Connecticut defeated the Red Storm 71-40.

For UConn, the squad shined from the field but struggled from the three-point line. Overall, Connecticut knocked down 27 of 45 (60%) two-pointers, but could only nail two of 19 (10.5%) attempts from beyond the perimeter. Additionally, the Huskies converted 11 of 12 (91.7%) free throws.

Within 30 minutes, Paige Bueckers paved the way with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Minnesota native thrived from the paint, shooting nine of 12 (75%) shots but botching four tries from deep.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots the ball against the Seton Hall Pirates in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Trailing behind the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Azzi Fudd (11 points) and Sarah Strong (10 points) contributed 22 of the team’s 71 points. From within the arc, Fudd nearly shot perfectly, draining four of five (80%) shots, but making just one of six (16.7%) long-range attempts. As for Strong, the sophomore buried two of six (33.3%) field goals, banked one of two (50%) threes and splashed three of four (75%) free throws.

Compared to St John’s, three players reached double-digit figures. Kylie Lavelle scored 11 points, Lashae Dwyer accumulated 10 points and Ariana Vanderhoop dropped 11 off-the-bench points.

While Lavelle finishes her final campaign with the Johnnies, Dwyer and Vanderhoop exhausted their collegiate eligibility last year.

Scouting the Red Storm:

Through 16 games, the Big East rival has averaged slightly under 48% from the field and 30% from downtown. Something to note is that St John’s commits almost 16.5 turnovers per match. If the Huskies capitalize on several miscues early, the contest could start to slip away for them. In total, UConn has earned just over 35 points off turnovers per clash.

Heading into tonight’s outing, the Red Storm is coming off back-to-back wins. In their most recent 75-58 triumph over the DePaul Blue Demons, four teammates tied for the most points scored (11).

One player to watch out for is Brooke Moore, who leads the team with slightly under 14.5 points with a 59% field goal percentage per meeting. In the Johnnies’ last four of five bouts, the junior has notched double-digit points.

Scouting the Huskies:

It should come as no surprise to see Fudd and Strong perform better than they did in the Big East tournament, as neither player has disappointed this year.

Between the two leaders, there has only been one instance where they have not registered double-digit points. While facing the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, Fudd posted nine points and Strong ended with 11 points.

Offensively, keeping an eye on the ball movement is a must. Throughout the past couple of matches, Head Coach Geno Auriemma has emphasized making easier passes rather than attempting the harder ones. This has resulted in careless errors that forced a change of possession.



