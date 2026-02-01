How to watch Tennessee / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (22-0, 12-0) will host the No. 15 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-4, 6-1) in a top-15 clash.

WHO: Tennessee vs. UConn Huskies

Tennessee vs. UConn Huskies WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 1, Noon ET

Sunday, Feb. 1, Noon ET TV: FOX

FOX WHERE: PeoplesBank Arena

In the 2025-2026 stretch, Head Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies are no strangers to seeking redemption.

Last year, the reigning National Champions fell to the USC Trojans (72-70), the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (79-68) and Tennessee (80-76).

Fast forward a year later, Connecticut downed two of the three ranked opponents, with only the Lady Volunteers remaining. When it comes to the historic rivalry, emotions run high and losing tends to stick around.

“I know it’s definitely still on my mind,” said Azzi Fudd.

Ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign, Head Coach Geno Auriemma knew that his players would circle three key games on their calendar.

“I know going into the season that USC, Notre Dame and Tennessee were the three teams that beat us last year,” said Auriemma. “I think they (UConn) were [putting] an x on them in the calendar.”

All-Time Series History

Heading into today’s contest, the Huskies own an overall 17-10 record over Tennessee, dating back to the 1994-1995 run.

In the two programs’ previous meeting, the Lady Volunteers ended a four-year losing streak by defeating Connecticut 80-76.

For UConn, Sarah Strong led the team with a near double-double, contributing 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Trailing behind the sophomore, Paige Bueckers posted 14 points, four boards and eight assists. As for Fudd, the guard registered 10 points, while KK Arnold racked up 11 off-the-bench points.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against Xavier Musketeers guard Vivien Nejašmić (7) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Collectively, the Huskies drained 24 of 52 (46.2%) field goals, splashed five of 20 (25%) deep shots and converted 13 of 14 (92.9%) free throws.

Compared to Tennessee, four players reached double-digit figures. Zee Spearman tallied up 16 points, Samara Spencer recorded 14 points, Jewel Spear accumulated 12 points and Talaysia Cooper notched 11 points.

As a whole, the squad buried 25 of 42 (59.5%) shots from the floor, seven of 28 (25%) attempts from downtown and swished nine of 15 (60%) free throws.

Scouting Tennessee Basketball

After the Texas Longhorns beat the Lady Volunteers 67-59 in the Sweet 16 of the 2024-2025 NCAA tournament, the team departed with 10 players. While eight teammates exhausted their collegiate eligibility, two players entered the transfer portal.

Despite retaining Cooper, who tops the Vols with slightly over 14.5 points per outing, the team lost Jewel Spears. Within 24.5 minutes, the guard averaged 12.5 points, the second-most for Tennessee, per battle.

To fill Spears’ void, the Lady Volunteers acquired Janiah Barker, who contributes 14 points per match.

In addition to Barker, Head Coach Kim Caldwell welcomed seven other newcomers.

Coming into today’s top-15 fight, Tennessee will look to get back into the win column after falling to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 77-62. This ended their seven-game win streak.

Through 18 matchups, the Lady Volunteers shoot just over 41% from the field, connect on 30% of long-range tries and snipe a little under 66% from the free-throw line.

Scouting UConn Basketball

Before facing the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, Auriemma emphasized spreading shots out.

In the contest, the 12-time NCAA Champion got exactly that as almost all of Allie Ziebell’s shots landed. Within 29 minutes, the sophomore scored 34 points, knocking down 10 of 14 (71.4%) threes.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise to see other players helping Fudd and Strong.

Something worth noting is that Tennessee commits 15 turnovers per meeting. So far in the 2025-2026 stretch, Connecticut captures a little over 35 points off turnovers per game.

Injury-wise, Serah Williams is expected to return to action after suffering an ankle injury. As for Blanca Quiñonez (shoulder), the freshman will not play against the Lady Volunteers.



