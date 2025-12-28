How to watch UConn / Butler women's basketball; pregame info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (12-0) will travel to face the Butler Bulldogs (7-6) on Sunday in a Big East conference showdown.

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 28, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Hinkle Fieldhouse OR TNT

History:

The Huskies are favored to win as they own an undefeated 8-0 record over Butler, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The last time these two programs clashed, Connecticut defeated the Bulldogs 86-47 in their final matchup of the 2024-2025 stretch.

Paige Bueckers led the team to victory by dropping a double-double. Within 34 minutes of court time, the newly acquired Dallas Wings player contributed 23 points, two rebounds and 10 assists. From the field, the 24-year-old thrived, draining eight of 11 (72.7%) shots and burying two of five (40%) attempts from deep.

Alongside Bueckers, Sarah Strong nearly secured a double-double as well, accumulating 16 points, nine boards and five assists. Within 31 minutes, the forward splashed five of eight (62.5%) shots from within the arc and banked two of five (40%) tries from long range.

Additionally, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen both notched a 10-point game.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Barclays Center./ Photo by Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

As for the bench, Ashlynn Shade earned 14 points. The guard cashed in on two of five (40%) paint shots and swished three of five (60%) attempts from downtown.

Turning to Butler, only two players managed to register double-digit scores with 13 points apiece. Kilyn McGuff knocked down only one of five (20%) field goals and nailed three of 10 (30%) three-pointers. When it comes to Lily Zeinstra, the sophomore sniped two of three (66.6%) shots from short range and made three of four (75%) tries from beyond the perimeter. While Zeinstra is still with the squad, McGuff exhausted her collegiate eligibility.

Scouting the Bulldogs:

Coming into today’s contest, Butler owns a three-game winning streak, which they look to extend.

In the program’s last two of three meetings, Caroline Dotsey has shined. In the Bulldogs’ recent 64-58 triumph over the Xavier Musketeers, the forward topped the team with 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Within 37 minutes, the junior delivered six of eight (75%) two-pointers, connected on three of seven (42.9%) shots from downtown. Through 13 outings, the Pennsylvania native leads the Bulldogs with just over five rebounds per battle. If Dotsey can stay hot, then keeping an eye on her is a must.

Currently, Zeinstra leads Butler with almost 11 points per match, but has been cold the last few weeks. In the team’s previous five contests, the guard has only posted 10-plus points once. If the Huskies can contain her, this will be one less player to worry about.

Overall, the squad shoots 44.5% from the field, 33 percent from three and 74.5% percent from the free throw line. Something to note is that Butler turns the ball over just about 18 times per game, which UConn has capitalized on all year.

Scouting the Huskies:

With the help of Fudd and Strong, it should come as no surprise to witness the reigning National Champions come out on top. Together, the duo averages 36.8 points per meeting.

One player to watch out for is Shade, who has reached double-digit points in Connecticut’s last two clashes with the Bulldogs. The Junior is due for another big game as she ended the night with five points versus the Iowa Hawkeyes.



