How to watch UConn / Creighton women's basketball; game info

The No.1 UConn women’s basketball team (16-0, 7-0) will travel to clash with the Creighton Bluejays (7-9, 3-4) at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena on Sunday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m.

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Creighton Bluejays

UConn Huskies vs. Creighton Bluejays WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 11th, 2:00pm ET

Sunday, Jan. 11th, 2:00pm ET TV: truTV

truTV WHERE: CHI Health Center Omaha Arena

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report now!

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win as they own an undefeated 12-0 record, dating back to the 2014-2015 season. The last time these two programs faced off, the Bluejays fell 70-50 to Connecticut in the 2024-2025 Big East Championship game.

Within 38 minutes, Paige Buckers paved the way for UConn, scoring 24 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. The Minnesota native thrived from all ranges, knocking down four of nine (44.4%) field goals, swishing three of five (60%) three-pointers and going seven-for-seven from the free throw line.

As for Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, the new leaders contributed 13 points apiece. For Strong, the sophomore secured a double-double, accumulating 11 boards, four assists, three blocks and six steals. Within 34 minutes, the star forward drained five of 10 (50%) shots from inside the arc and nailed one of three (33.3%) deep attempts.

In addition to 13 points, Fudd dished out two assists. The senior split one of two (50%) shots from the paint, splashed three of eight (37.5%) tries from beyond the perimeter and converted a pair of free throws.

Compared to Creighton, only two players reached double-digit figures. Lauren Jensen finished the day with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Morgan Maly earned 12 points, a board and an assist.

Overall, the Bluejays banked 13 of 30 (43.3%) shots from the field, six of 23 (26.1%) attempts from downtown and went six-for-six from the free throw line.

Scouting Creighton Basketball

After making the 2024-2025 Big East Championship and appearing in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Head Coach Jim Flanery underwent major renovations.

In the 2025 offseason, Flanery said goodbye to seven graduates who exhausted their collegiate eligibility, while welcoming six freshmen. To put this into perspective, Flanery needed to replace four of five players in the starting lineup.

The team’s biggest departures were Jensen and Maly. Through 33 matchups, Jensen topped the Bluejays with nearly 18 points per meeting. As for Maly, the guard notched slightly over 17 points and led the squad with just under six boards per contest.

Now, Flanery will need to lean on his first-year players to topple the reigning National Champions. Within 16 bouts of the 2025-2026 campaign, the freshman duo, Neleigh Gessert (12.3 points) and Ava Zediker (12.1 points), have been the Bluejays’ top scorers. However, the two guards have experienced a two-game cold streak, dropping less than 10 points each.

Heading into today’s battle, Creighton is coming off a 67-49 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Within 24 minutes, Kendall McGee led the squad with 14 off-the-bench points, two rebounds and two assists.

Collectively, the Bluejays struggled to shoot from all ranges, burying nine of 24 (37.5%) field goals and cashing in six of 26 (23.1%) tries from long range.

Scouting UConn Basketball

Coming into today’s match, Connecticut will look to build off of their best overall performance of the 2025-2026 stretch against the St John’s Red Storm.

UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) steals the ball from St. John’s Red Storm guard Brooke Moore (10) in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

One player to watch out for is KK Arnold, who has played aggressively ever since returning from a nasal fracture last week. Midway through the year, the guard has turned more into a well-rounded player. On Wednesday, the junior dropped 11 points, snagged a rebound, dished out four assists and snatched six steals.

Something to keep an eye on is rebounding, especially on the offensive glass. While facing the Johnnies, UConn secured a season-low of four offensive boards. By the end of the outing, the Huskies’ rim protector, Serah Williams, hauled in just one offensive rebound with a total of three boards.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER