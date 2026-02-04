How to watch UConn / DePaul women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (23-0, 12-0) will travel to clash with the DePaul Blue Demons (5-19, 2-11) for their second and final Big East meeting of the 2025-2026 season.

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. DePaul Blue Demons

UConn Huskies vs. DePaul Blue Demons WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. ET TV: truTV

truTV WHERE: Wintrust Arena

Join The UConn Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win as they own an undefeated 26-0 record over the Blue Demons, dating back to the 2005-2006 stretch.

In the two programs’ first matchup of the 2025-2026 campaign in December, Connecticut defeated DePaul 102-35.

In the reigning National Champions’ crushing 67-point victory, four players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Sarah Strong contributed 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Alongside the star forward, Azzi Fudd and Kayleigh Heckel tied for the second-most points on the team with 16. While Fudd grabbed two boards, dished out an assist and snatched four takeaways, Heckel snagged six rebounds and completed five assists.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts with guard Allie Ziebell (11) after her basket against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

As for Jana El Alfy, the center accumulated 11 points and two steals.

Collectively, the group splashed 32 of 51 (62.8%) field goals, drained eight of 12 (66.7%) three-pointers and converted 14 of 24 (58.3%) free throws.

Defensively, the squad turned 32 of the Blue Demons’ errors into 52 points.

Compared to DePaul, UConn held everyone to less than 10 points. At most, Devin Hagemann and Gina Davorija tied for eight points.

Overall, the program struggled to shoot from all ranges, banking just seven of 27 (25.9%) floor shots, sinking only six of 21 (28.6%) deep tries and making three of four (75%) free throws.

When it comes to the difference maker, the Huskies dominated right out of the gate. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter, Connecticut went on a 14-0 run. By the end of the opening quarter, the team had already taken a comfortable 28-9 lead.

Scouting DePaul Basketball

Heading into tonight’s bout, the Blue Demons come in owning a two-game losing streak.

In the team’s most recent 69-56 fall to the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, Hagemann topped DePaul with 14 points, while Natiah Nelson scored 10 points.

Despite losing back-to-back matches, points off turnovers helped the Blue Demons keep the outing close. Between the Wildcats contest and their one-point fall to the Marquette Golden Eagles, DePaul registered 40 points off turnovers.

However, replicating offensive schemes against Connecticut is always difficult due to their high-pressure defense.

Scouting UConn Basketball

While facing the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, the Huskies experienced a close first half.

For players like Strong, the first half was not the cleanest and Head Coach Geno Auriemma acknowledged the issue at halftime.

“Kind of about slowing down and not letting them speed us up,” said Strong when discussing what Auriemma said at halftime.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise to see UConn control the pace of the game better in the first half tonight.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER