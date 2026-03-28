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How to watch UConn / Duke; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary32 minutes agoOn3Richie

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday night.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (32-5) versus Duke (35-2)

WHEN: Sunday, 5:05pm ET

TV: CBS

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Duke -5.5pts || Over / Under 133.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Duke: 71 || UConn: 66

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomESPN BPIBart Torvik
UConn1010119
Duke1313

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Silas Demary Jr.10.4ppg4.4rpg6.1apg45.6%40.5%
Solo Ball13.0ppg3.2rpg1.5apg39.3%29.8%
Braylon Mullins12.0ppg3.5rpg1.5apg43.5%33.2%
Alex Karaban13.4ppg5.2rpg2.3apg48.3%39.3%
Tarris Reed Jr.14.3ppg8.8rpg2.4apg62.1%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Cayden Boozer7.5ppg2.2rpg2.9apg49.3%29.2%
Isaiah Evans15.2ppg3.3rpg1.3apg43.4%36.2%
Dame Sarr6.3ppg3.8rpg1.1apg39.4%31.5%
Maliq Brown5.1ppg5.2rpg1.7apg62.9%16.7%
Cameron Boozer22.4ppg10.3rpg4.1apg55.9%39.6%

UConn Report Pregame Reading


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