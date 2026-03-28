How to watch UConn / Duke; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday night.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report now!
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: UConn Huskies (32-5) versus Duke (35-2)
WHEN: Sunday, 5:05pm ET
TV: CBS
WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Duke -5.5pts || Over / Under 133.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Duke: 71 || UConn: 66
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Silas Demary Jr.
|10.4ppg
|4.4rpg
|6.1apg
|45.6%
|40.5%
|Solo Ball
|13.0ppg
|3.2rpg
|1.5apg
|39.3%
|29.8%
|Braylon Mullins
|12.0ppg
|3.5rpg
|1.5apg
|43.5%
|33.2%
|Alex Karaban
|13.4ppg
|5.2rpg
|2.3apg
|48.3%
|39.3%
|Tarris Reed Jr.
|14.3ppg
|8.8rpg
|2.4apg
|62.1%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Cayden Boozer
|7.5ppg
|2.2rpg
|2.9apg
|49.3%
|29.2%
|Isaiah Evans
|15.2ppg
|3.3rpg
|1.3apg
|43.4%
|36.2%
|Dame Sarr
|6.3ppg
|3.8rpg
|1.1apg
|39.4%
|31.5%
|Maliq Brown
|5.1ppg
|5.2rpg
|1.7apg
|62.9%
|16.7%
|Cameron Boozer
|22.4ppg
|10.3rpg
|4.1apg
|55.9%
|39.6%
UConn Report Pregame Reading
- Florida DB Delorean Airall books UConn Football Official Visit
- 2027 Florida Athlete Mikey Vernon sets UConn Football Official Visit
- No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops clinch Sweet 16 spot over Syracuse Orange
- Takeaways from UConn Women’s Basketball’s Sweet 16 slugfest with North Carolina
- 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks for Sweet 16, Elite Eight: Contenders, upsets, more
💬 Wondering what other Rutgers fans are saying?
Head to The Round Table and jump into the discussion →
TALK ABOUT IT ON THE ROUND TABLE FORUM