How to watch UConn / Marquette women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (26-0, 15-0) will travel to face the Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 10-5) for their final meeting of the 2025-2026 in-conference season.

WHO: UConn Huskies vs, Marquette Golden Eagles

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

WHERE: Al McGuire Center

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win as they own a 23-1 record over the Golden Eagles. The last time the two programs squared off, Connecticut defeated Marquette 89-53 in December.

In UConn’s 36-point triumph over the Golden Eagles, five players ended the night in double-digits, with Sarah Strong paving the way. Within 25 minutes, the North Carolina native dropped 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists. It is worth mentioning that the sophomore turned the ball over six times.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) drives the ball against Creighton Bluejays center Elizabeth Gentry (35) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Trailing behind the star forward, Azzi Fudd posted 14 points, a board, an assist and three steals.

Alongside the leaders, Serah Williams contributed 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Off the bench, Blanca Quiñonez accumulated 12 points and four boards.

Defensively, the team turned 21 of Marquette’s mistakes into 26 points.

Overall, UConn banked 31 of 50 (62%) field goals, buried seven of 14 (50%) triples and converted six of 10 (60%) free throws.

Compared to the Big East rivals, only one player earned double-digit figures. Within 33 minutes, Skyler Forbes registered 17 points and three boards.

From the floor, the junior thrived, knocking down six of nine (66.7%) shots, netting one of five (20%) three-pointers and nailing two of four (50%) free throws.

Outside of Forbes, Lee Volker, Halle Vice and Jaidynn Mason tied for the second most points for the squad with six apiece.

Collectively, the Golden Eagles swished 16 of 39 (41%) shots from inside the arc, drained five of 16 (31.3%) deep attempts and made six of eight (75%) free throws.

Scouting Marquette Basketball

Heading into today’s matchup, the Golden Eagles are coming in with a two-game losing streak on their shoulders.

In the program’s previous 70-58 fall to the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, Forbes once again led the team with 17 off-the-bench points.

This should come as no surprise, as the forward tops the team, averaging 15.5 points per clash. Not to mention, the Canadian native leads Marquette with just under two blocks per outing.

If the Huskies can control Forbes early with their high-pressure defense, the beginning of the end will be on the horizon for the Golden Eagles.

Scouting UConn Basketball

In Connecticut’s baffling 94-44 victory over the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday, the offensive production took time to start up.

In the first half, UConn experienced a pair of two-minute scoring droughts, stalling the squad from departing with a comfortable lead.

One player to watch out for is Fudd, who has dropped 15-plus points since racking up six points against the Xavier Musketeers.

As for Quiñonez, there is a chance of her returning to action today after missing five consecutive contests with a shoulder injury.



