How to watch UConn / Michigan; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Monday night.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (34-5) versus Michigan Wolverines (36-3)

WHEN: Monday, 6:09pm ET

TV: TBS / TruTV / HBO Max

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -6.5pts || Over / Under 14.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan: 74 || UConn: 70

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom ESPN BPI Bart Torvik UConn 10 9 10 9 Michigan 2 1 2 1

Projected Starting Lineups

UConn Report Pregame Reading



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