How to watch UConn / Michigan; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Monday night.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: UConn Huskies (34-5) versus Michigan Wolverines (36-3)
WHEN: Monday, 6:09pm ET
TV: TBS / TruTV / HBO Max
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -6.5pts || Over / Under 14.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: Michigan: 74 || UConn: 70
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Silas Demary Jr.
|10.3ppg
|4.6rpg
|6.0apg
|44.9%
|38.9%
|Solo Ball
|12.9ppg
|3.1rpg
|1.6apg
|39.2%
|29.6%
|Braylon Mullins
|12.0ppg
|3.4rpg
|1.4apg
|43.0%
|32.8%
|Alex Karaban
|13.1ppg
|5.1rpg
|2.4apg
|46.8%
|37.8%
|Tarris Reed Jr.
|14.8ppg
|8.8rpg
|2.4apg
|61.7%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Elliot Cadeau
|10.3ppg
|2.7rpg
|5.9apg
|40.9%
|37.9%
|Nimari Burnett
|8.3ppg
|2.7rpg
|1.2apg
|45.9%
|38.0%
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|13.1ppg
|7.3rpg
|1.2apg
|62.1%
|34.3%
|Yaxel Lendenborg
|15.1ppg
|6.9rpg
|3.3apg
|52.3%
|38.3%
|Aday Mara
|12.2ppg
|6.8rpg
|12.5apg
|67.0%
|30.0%
UConn Report Pregame Reading
- New Jersey RB Roman Coney sets UConn Football Official Visit
- Final Four riches mask UConn football’s growing CFP cash problem
- 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks for Final Four: Picking a national champion
- Where did the 2025-26 UConn Huskies men’s basketball players go to high school?
- Top-5 prospect King Gibson breaks down recruitment; where things stand with UConn
- Hurley, May poke fun at Roger Ayers controversy by rubbing foreheads ahead of title game
- Is he a villain? Dan Hurley, one win from his third title, has his spot among the legends cemented
💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?
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