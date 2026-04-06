Skip to main content
Connecticut
Join Now

How to watch UConn / Michigan; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary44 minutes agoOn3Richie

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Monday night.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

UConn fans MUST take advantage of this deal, Get 50% off the UConn Report now!

UConn Report promo spring 50% off

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (34-5) versus Michigan Wolverines (36-3)

WHEN: Monday, 6:09pm ET

TV: TBS / TruTV / HBO Max

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -6.5pts || Over / Under 14.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan: 74 || UConn: 70

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomESPN BPIBart Torvik
UConn109109
Michigan2121

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Silas Demary Jr.10.3ppg4.6rpg6.0apg44.9%38.9%
Solo Ball12.9ppg3.1rpg1.6apg39.2%29.6%
Braylon Mullins12.0ppg3.4rpg1.4apg43.0%32.8%
Alex Karaban13.1ppg5.1rpg2.4apg46.8%37.8%
Tarris Reed Jr.14.8ppg8.8rpg2.4apg61.7%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Elliot Cadeau10.3ppg2.7rpg5.9apg40.9%37.9%
Nimari Burnett8.3ppg2.7rpg1.2apg45.9%38.0%
Morez Johnson Jr.13.1ppg7.3rpg1.2apg62.1%34.3%
Yaxel Lendenborg15.1ppg6.9rpg3.3apg52.3%38.3%
Aday Mara12.2ppg6.8rpg12.5apg67.0%30.0%

UConn Report Pregame Reading


💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?

Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER

You may also like