How to watch UConn / Michigan State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Michigan State Spartans on Friday night.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: UConn Huskies (31-5) versus Michigan State (27-7)
WHEN: Friday, 9:45pm ET
TV: CBS
WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -1.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 70 || Michigan State: 69
In The Rankings
|TEAM
|NET Rankings
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Bart Torvik
|UConn
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Michigan State
|11
|9
|13
|11
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Silas Demary Jr.
|10.6ppg
|4.5rpg
|6.1apg
|45.7%
|40.5%
|Solo Ball
|13.0ppg
|3.3rpg
|1.5apg
|39.1%
|29.6%
|Braylon Mullins
|12.1ppg
|3.5rpg
|1.5apg
|43.5%
|33.0%
|Alex Karaban
|13.3ppg
|5.2rpg
|2.3apg
|48.2%
|39.4%
|Tarris Reed Jr.
|14.2ppg
|8.9rpg
|2.4apg
|62.8%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Jeremy Fears Jr.
|15.3ppg
|2.4rpg
|9.4apg
|43.6%
|32.1%
|Jordan Scott
|5.9ppg
|3.0rpg
|1.2apg
|41.1%
|36.7%
|Coen Carr
|12.0ppg
|5.5rpg
|1.2apg
|51.7%
|28.8%
|Jaxon Kohler
|12.6ppg
|8.9rpg
|1.3apg
|50.3%
|39.3%
|Carson Cooper
|11.0ppg
|7.1rpg
|1.4apg
|58.3%
|40.0%
UConn Report Pregame Reading
- Florida DB Delorean Airall books UConn Football Official Visit
- No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops clinch Sweet 16 spot over Syracuse Orange
- Takeaways from UConn Women’s Basketball first two NCAA Tournament contests
- Jayden Ross proves to be UConn Basketball’s unsung hero in second-round battle
- 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket picks for Sweet 16, Elite Eight: Contenders, upsets, more
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