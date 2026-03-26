How to watch UConn / Michigan State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Michigan State Spartans on Friday night.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (31-5) versus Michigan State (27-7)

WHEN: Friday, 9:45pm ET

TV: CBS

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -1.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 70 || Michigan State: 69

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom ESPN BPI Bart Torvik UConn 10 10 10 9 Michigan State 11 9 13 11

Projected Starting Lineups

UConn Report Pregame Reading