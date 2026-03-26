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How to watch UConn / Michigan State; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary54 minutes agoOn3Richie

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the Michigan State Spartans on Friday night.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (31-5) versus Michigan State (27-7)

WHEN: Friday, 9:45pm ET

TV: CBS

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -1.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 70 || Michigan State: 69

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomESPN BPIBart Torvik
UConn1010109
Michigan State1191311

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Silas Demary Jr.10.6ppg4.5rpg6.1apg45.7%40.5%
Solo Ball13.0ppg3.3rpg1.5apg39.1%29.6%
Braylon Mullins12.1ppg3.5rpg1.5apg43.5%33.0%
Alex Karaban13.3ppg5.2rpg2.3apg48.2%39.4%
Tarris Reed Jr.14.2ppg8.9rpg2.4apg62.8%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Jeremy Fears Jr.15.3ppg2.4rpg9.4apg43.6%32.1%
Jordan Scott5.9ppg3.0rpg1.2apg41.1%36.7%
Coen Carr12.0ppg5.5rpg1.2apg51.7%28.8%
Jaxon Kohler12.6ppg8.9rpg1.3apg50.3%39.3%
Carson Cooper11.0ppg7.1rpg1.4apg58.3%40.0%

UConn Report Pregame Reading


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