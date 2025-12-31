How to watch UConn / Providence women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (13-0, 4-0) will close out 2025 with a clash against the Providence Friars (8-6, 1-2) on the road.

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Providence Friars

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m.

WHERE: Amica Mutual Pavilion OR Peacock/NBC Sports Network

History:

The Huskies are favored to build on their 2025-2026 undefeated campaign as they own a 49-5 record and a 38-win streak versus the Friars. To put this into perspective, this dates back to the 1987-1988 stretch. The last time UConn fell to Providence was in the 1992-1993 stretch when they lost 87-73.

When it comes to the two program’s previous meeting, Connecticut defeated the Friars 77-40. Paige Bueckers led the way, contributing 20 points, two rebounds, five assists and four steals. Within 27 minutes, the guard knocked down four of seven (57.1%) field goals, two of five (40%) deep shots and went six-for-six from the free throw line.

Alongside the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Azzi Fudd trailed with 17 points. Through 25 minutes, the senior drained just one of five (10%) shots from within the arc but thrived from downtown, making five of six (83.3%) attempts.

As for Sarah Strong, the star forward experienced an off game, finishing with seven points, but still securing nine boards. To keep Providence out of reach, Ashlynn Shade stepped up as the squad’s third scorer, accumulating 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Regarding the Friars’ performance, Marta Morales was the only player to reach double-digit points (15). However, the guard exhausted her collegiate eligibility after last year.

Scouting the Friars:

Heading into today’s matchup, Providence comes off a 96-55 loss to the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks. In Sunday’s contest, two players, who secured 10-plus points, stood out.

By the end of the outing, Sabou Gueye posted 16 points, the most amongst the team, a board and an assist. Within 34 minutes, the Senegal native swished five of 11 (45.5%) two-pointers, six of eight (75%) free throws, but botched all three long-range shots.

Other than Gueye, Teneisia Brown dropped 11 points and two boards. From the perimeter, the forward shined, cashing in five of seven (71.4%) shots. Something to note is that Brown fouled out with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Through 14 battles, the Friars have shot slightly under 65% from the field, but struggles from beyond the arc with an overall shooting percentage of 26.

Scouting the Huskies:

Watching out for Blanca Quiñonez is a must. The Ecuadorian native is coming off her fifth Big East Freshman Player of the Week. In the past four matches, the 19-year-old has been red hot, registering 10-plus off-the-bench points. Currently, Quiñonez averages 10.5 points per game, which is the third most amongst the roster.

UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) reacts after a play against the DePaul Blue Demons in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Turning to KK Arnold, the Wisconsin native will find a way to disrupt Providence’s offense and drive down the court for points. While facing the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday, the junior stole three balls and dished out six assists. As of now, Arnold ranks second in the country with a 4.69 assists-turnover ratio.



