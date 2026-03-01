How to watch UConn / St John's women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (30-0, 19-0) will wrap up the 2025-2026 regular season against the St John’s Red Storm (21-9, 11-8) at Madison Square Garden for the first time in program history.

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win, as they own a baffling 51-5 overall record versus the Johnnies, dating back to the 1987-1988 campaign.

The last time the two programs faced off, Connecticut handed the Red Storm an 88-43 loss on Jan. 7. By the end of the meeting, four players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Sarah Strong contributed 24 points, three rebounds, five assists and six steals. Within 29 minutes, the star forward thrived from the field, banking nine of 12 (75%) shots and draining two of three (66.7%) deep attempts.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) defends against Georgetown Hoyas guard Laila Jewett (0) in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Trailing behind the sophomore, Azzi Fudd accumulated 16 points, a board, four assists and four takeaways.

Alongside the leaders, KK Arnold helped on both sides of the court. The junior dropped 11 points, grabbed a rebound, dished out four assists and stole the ball six times.

As for the bench, Blanca Quiñonez tallied 14 points, three boards, two assists and four steals. Not to mention, Kayleigh Heckel registered nine points.

Defensively, the team converted 33 turnovers into 46 points.

Collectively, the reigning National Champs knocked down 29 of 43 (67.4%) floor shots, seven of 18 (38.9%) three-pointers and nine of 10 (90%) free throws.

Compared to St John’s, only one player finished the night in double-digits. Within 26 minutes, Beautiful Waheed posted 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. It is worth noting that she was one of three teammates who committed six errors.

Behind Waheed, Sa’mya Wyatt found nine points and a board.

As a whole, the squad buried seven of 16 (43.8%) field goals, seven of 23 (30.4%) shots from downtown and eight of 12 (66.7%) free throws.

Scouting St John’s Basketball

Heading into tonight’s contest, the Johnnies are coming off a 59-56 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates last Sunday.

In the team’s close three-point, St John’s capitalized on making paint and free throw shots and rebounding.

By the end of the contest, Daniela Abies and Shaulana Wagner tied for the most points amongst the squad with 12 apiece. Abies, who snagged 19 boards, went three for six (50%) from the floor and six for eight (75%) from the free-throw line.

As for Wagner, the guard swished five of 10 (50%) two-point buckets for the Red Storm.

Coming off the bench, Janeya Grant shot perfectly from all ranges, going three-for-three from long range and one-for-one from inside the arc.

Come game time, this is a player to keep an eye on, as she’s racked up nearly 10-plus points in the Johnnies previous three battles.

When it comes to boards, St John’s outrebounded the Pirates 43-34.

Scouting UConn Basketball

In Connecticut’s 84-52 triumph over the Georgetown Hoyas on Thursday, Allie Ziebell struggled to find the net. In total, the Wisconsin native botched all six of her shots and ended with zero points.

It should come as no surprise to see Ziebell produce a bounce-back performance as she tries to get healthy after catching the illness that is spreading around the Werth practice facility.

When it comes to Quiñonez, the freshman continues to return to her normal self after suffering a shoulder injury on Jan. 24. While taking on the Hoyas, the forward recorded 10 points.



