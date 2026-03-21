How to watch UConn / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central
UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for round two of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the UCLA Bruins on Sunday night.
GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.
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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: UConn Huskies (30-5) versus UCLA Bruins (24-11)
WHEN: Sunday, 8:45pm ET
TV: TNT
WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -4.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts
On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 72 || UCLA: 68
In The Rankings
Projected Starting Lineups
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Silas Demary Jr.
|10.9ppg
|4.5rpg
|6.2apg
|46.1%
|41.6%
|Solo Ball
|13.4ppg
|3.4rpg
|1.6apg
|39.6%
|30.3%
|Braylon Mullins
|12.0ppg
|3.5rpg
|1.5apg
|43.1%
|33.0%
|Alex Karaban
|12.9ppg
|5.2rpg
|2.3apg
|47.8%
|38.9%
|Tarris Reed Jr.
|14.3ppg
|8.7rpg
|2.4apg
|63.5%
|N/A
|PLAYER
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Field Goal%
|Three-Point%
|Donovan Dent
|13.4ppg
|2.9rpg
|7.5apg
|41.2%
|25.0%
|Trent Perry
|12.8ppg
|3.0rpg
|2.8apg
|44.1%
|39.8%
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|11.6ppg
|5.8rpg
|1.4apg
|48.9%
|31.3%
|Tyler Bilodeau
|17.6ppg
|5.6rpg
|1.1apg
|51.8%
|46.4%
|Xavier Booker
|7.2ppg
|3.5rpg
|0.7apg
|54.6%
|42.2%
UConn Report Pregame Reading
- Final regular season most impactful transfer power rankings
- 2027 Wisconsin QB Eli Ogi breaks down UConn Football visit
- NCAA Tournament Instant Scout: UConn vs UCLA in Round of 32
- A comprehensive guide to the NCAAW Tournament First Weekend
- Reed Jr.’s Herculean effort carries UConn to tight victory over Furman
- Ranking every team in the NCAA Tournament field 1-68 entering March Madness
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