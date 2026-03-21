How to watch UConn / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for round two of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the UCLA Bruins on Sunday night.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (30-5) versus UCLA Bruins (24-11)

WHEN: Sunday, 8:45pm ET

TV: TNT

WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -4.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 72 || UCLA: 68

In The Rankings

TEAM NET Rankings KenPom ESPN BPI Bart Torvik UConn 10 11 10 9 UCLA 30 28 25 24

Projected Starting Lineups

UConn Report Pregame Reading