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How to watch UConn / UCLA; pregame info, spread, more: Gameday Central

Richie O'Leary, The Knight Reportby: Richard O'Leary28 minutes agoOn3Richie

UConn Basketball is back in action, as the Huskies are ready to go for round two of the NCAA Tournament and will take on the UCLA Bruins on Sunday night.

GameDay Central gets you ready for tip-off below.

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Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: UConn Huskies (30-5) versus UCLA Bruins (24-11)

WHEN: Sunday, 8:45pm ET

TV: TNT

WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, PA)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UConn -4.5pts || Over / Under 136.5pts

On3 Game Prediction: UConn: 72 || UCLA: 68

In The Rankings

TEAMNET RankingsKenPomESPN BPIBart Torvik
UConn1011109
UCLA30282524

Projected Starting Lineups

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Silas Demary Jr.10.9ppg4.5rpg6.2apg46.1%41.6%
Solo Ball13.4ppg3.4rpg1.6apg39.6%30.3%
Braylon Mullins12.0ppg3.5rpg1.5apg43.1%33.0%
Alex Karaban12.9ppg5.2rpg2.3apg47.8%38.9%
Tarris Reed Jr.14.3ppg8.7rpg2.4apg63.5%N/A
PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsField Goal%Three-Point%
Donovan Dent13.4ppg2.9rpg7.5apg41.2%25.0%
Trent Perry12.8ppg3.0rpg2.8apg44.1%39.8%
Eric Dailey Jr.11.6ppg5.8rpg1.4apg48.9%31.3%
Tyler Bilodeau17.6ppg5.6rpg1.1apg51.8%46.4%
Xavier Booker7.2ppg3.5rpg0.7apg54.6%42.2%

UConn Report Pregame Reading


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