How to watch UConn / Villanova women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (27-0, 16-0) will travel to face the Villanova Wildcats (21-5, 14-3) for the final time of the 2025-2026 in-conference play.

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Villanova Wildcats

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

WHERE: Pinneran Pavilion

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win as they own a baffling 48-7 overall record against the Wildcats, dating back to the 1987-1988 season. Not to mention, the reigning National Champions have won the last 10 consecutive matchups since the 2021-2022 campaign.

In the two programs’ previous meeting on January 15, Connecticut handed Villanova an astonishing 99-50 loss.

In UConn’s near 50-point triumph, three Huskies reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Sarah Strong almost ended the day with a double-double, dropping 24 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. To add on, the two-way player blocked five potential buckets and stole the ball three times.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) looks to shoot against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Wintrust Arena./ Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alongside the sophomore, Azzi Fudd contributed 14 points, a board, two assists and two takeaways. Trailing behind Fudd, KK Arnold found 13 points, seven assists and four steals while Blanca Quiñonez posted 13 off-the-bench points, four rebounds and an assist.

When it comes to the bench, the group racked up 39 points. Defensively, the team turned 26 mistakes into 36 points.

Collectively, the squad buried 33 of 51 (64.7%) field goals, swished six of 20 (30%) deep shots and converted 15 of 21 (71.4%) free throws.

Compared to the Wildcats, only two players secured double-digit scores. Kennedy Henry led Villanova with 12 points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

As for Brynn McCurry, the forward registered 11 points, five rebounds, an assist, three blocks and stripped the ball twice.

As a whole, the Wildcats knocked down 10 of 33 (30.3%) shots from inside the perimeter, drained eight of 32 (25%) triples and nailed six of seven (85.7%) free throws.

When it comes to the difference maker, Connecticut notched an 18-point advantage and held Villanova to just eight points to finish the first quarter.

Scouting Villanova Basketball

Heading into tonight’s clash, the Wildcats own an impressive six-game winning streak with Jasmine Bascoe topping the team in points scored in all six outings.

In the squad’s previous six battles, the sophomore has averaged 22.3 points per match.

The Canadian native exploits the field and free-throw line as she makes 39% of floor shots and cashes in just under 85% of free throws. Her weakness is from downtown as she sinks almost 26.5% of shots.

While facing the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday, Bascoe drilled five of 16 (31.3%) two-pointers, splashed just one of seven (14.3%) long-range shots and hit eight of nine (88.9%) free throws.

With that being said, if the Huskies can limit Bascoe’s production, especially from the free-throw line, then her hot streak could end.

Scouting UConn Basketball

In Connecticut’s last two games, a slow offensive start has prevented them from gaining a comfortable lead right out of the gate.

To help the offense get going, Fudd has been red hot, recording 15-plus points in UConn’s previous five meetings.

One player to watch out for is Strong, who was dealing with an illness while facing the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday. Within 26 minutes, the star forward experienced a first-half slump as she only tallied three points going into halftime.



