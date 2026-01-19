How to watch Notre Dame / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (18-0, 9-0) will host the No. 23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-5, 4-3) in a top-25 clash.

WHO: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. UConn Huskies

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

WHERE: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

All-Time Series History

Overall, Connecticut owns a 38-16 record against the Fighting Irish. In recent history, Notre Dame has controlled the reigning National Champions, winning their last three meetings, dating back to the 2022-2023 season.

In the two programs’ previous matchup, the Fighting Irish defeated the Huskies 79-68 at home. For UConn, Paige Bueckers paved the way with 25 points, three rebounds and two assists. Within 37 minutes, the Minnesota native knocked down 11 of 16 (68.8%) field goals, converted three of four (75%) free throws, but missed all four three-point attempts.

Behind the Dallas Wings’ star, Sarah Strong contributed 14 points, seven boards and two assists. Within 35 minutes, the sophomore banked four of five (80%) shots from inside the perimeter and splashed two of seven (28.6%) tries from long range.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) defends against Villanova Wildcats guard Jasmine Bascoe (11) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

In last year’s anticipated battle, it’s worth noting that Azzi Fudd did not participate. At that time, the 23-year-old had just returned from tearing her ACL in the 2023-2024 campaign.

As for the Fighting Irish, Hannah Hidalgo carried the squad to victory. The New Jersey native drained two of six (33.3%) shots from the floor, six of 11 (54.6%) attempts from deep and went seven-for-seven from the free throw line.

When it comes to the other starters, Liatu King and Olivia Miles accumulated 16 points apiece. Through 39 minutes, King swished eight of 14 (57.1%) shots from the field. Compared to Miles, the guard cashed in four of five (80%) two-pointers, two of four (50%) shots from downtown and landed two of three (66.6%) free throws.

By the end of the 11-point contest, the difference maker came from beyond the arc. While Connecticut could only connect three of 16 (18.8%) threes, the Fighting Irish nailed 10 of 18 (55.6%).

With the 2024-2025 stretch in the rearview mirror, neither team looks the same.

Scouting Notre Dame Basketball

After falling to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet 16 of the 2024-2025 NCAA tournament, Head Coach Niele Ivey only retained four of 12 players. In total, five teammates exhausted their collegiate eligibility and three players entered the transfer portal. The program’s biggest loss was Miles, who averaged nearly 15.5 points per outing last year.

Now with seven newcomers, the team took a turn for the worse. In Notre Dame’s four losses, hitting deep shots and points off turnovers played a key role in falling short.

While facing the Michigan Wolverines and the Ole Miss Rebels, making shots from the arc was almost nonexistent. Combined, the squad buried four of 29 (13.8%) shots from the three-point line.

When it comes to errors, this has cost Notre Dame victories over teams like the Duke Blue Devils and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Between the two outings, the Fighting Irish posted a total of 32 giveaways, resulting in 37 points off turnovers.

So far, Notre Dame averages 13 miscues per game, which is something the Huskies could capitalize on. Through 18 matches, Connecticut has turned nearly 16 steals into a little more than 35 points per contest.

Offensively, the squad shoots slightly over 48% from the floor, a little over 37% from downtown and just under 80% from the free-throw line.

Heading into tonight’s clash, Hidalgo is the player to watch out for. For the third consecutive year, the junior has increased her production, registering 25 points, just over six rebounds and slightly over 5.5 assists per meeting.

Not to mention, the guard only played two games, recording fewer than 15-plus points. At the moment, Hidalgo is cold from long range, making just one of seven (14.3%) threes in the Fighting Irish’s previous three matchups.

Scouting UConn Basketball

With Fudd and Strong thriving, not much has stopped them from staying undefeated, even if it isn’t the cleanest showing. Despite their best overall outing of the 2025-2026 run against the Villanova Wildcats, uncharacteristic botched plays could continue to loom.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Kennedy Henry (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

For example, after Head Coach Geno Auriemma called UConn’s triumph over St John’s “the best” execution this year, Connecticut experienced a shaky game against the Creighton Bluejays. By the end of the bout, the Huskies finished with 21 mistakes.

If UConn plays sloppily, it could keep the game close as Notre Dame finds about 26 points off turnovers per contest.

Aside from Fudd and Strong, the off-the-bench teammates like Blanca Quiñonez and Allie Ziebell will need to contribute. In the Fighting Irish’s recent 79-66 fall to the No. 8 Louisville Cardinals, Ivey subbed in only one player.



