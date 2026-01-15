How to watch Villanova / UConn women's basketball; game info

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (17-0, 8-0) will celebrate the anniversaries of the program’s 2015-2016 NCAA National Championships against the Villanova Wildcats (14-3, 7-1).

Before the game, Connecticut will induct the two championship teams into the Huskies of Honor.

“You don’t get teams like that to come here and win four National Championships in a row,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma. “That was just such a unique group with an incredible amount of talent. It certainly was something that deserves to be celebrated.”

WHO: Villanova Wildcats vs. UConn Huskies

Villanova Wildcats vs. UConn Huskies WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 pm ET

Thursday, Jan. 15, 7 pm ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 WHERE: Harry A. Hampel Pavilion

All-Time Series History

Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Huskies are favored to win as they own an overall 47-7 record over the Wildcats. In the team’s previous meeting, UConn defeated Villanova 82-54 to advance to the finals of the 2024-2025 Big East tournament.

Within 33 minutes, Paige Bueckers paved the way, posting 23 points, a rebound and six assists. The Minnesota native thrived from the field, knocking down eight of 13 (61.5%) shots and burying two of four (50%) long-range attempts.

Alongside the guard, Sarah Strong earned a double-double, dropping 20 points, snagging 16 boards and dishing out four assists. Not to mention, the star forward blocked two balls and snatched three steals.

Similar to Bueckers, the sophomore flourished from inside the perimeter, banking eight of 12 (66.7%) shots, converting four of six (66.7%) free throws but missing a pair of three-pointers.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts with forward Sarah Strong (21) after a play against the St. John’s Red Storm in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Outside of the top two scorers, Azzi Fudd accumulated 14 points, four rebounds, an assist and two takeaways.

For the Wildcats, three players notched double-digit points. Between Maddie Webber (15 points) and Denae Carter (10 points), the duo found 25 of the squad’s 54 points. As for Ryanne Allen, the guard contributed 10 off-the-bench points.

Collectively, the team splashed 13 of 31 (41.9%) field goals, nailed six of 30 (20%) deep shots and cashed in 10 of 11 (90.9%) free throws.

Scouting Villanova Basketball

Ahead of tonight’s clash, the Wildcats are coming off a two-game win streak. Through 17 contests, Villanova has shot slightly over 46 percent from within the paint, 38 percent from downtown and just over 74.5 percent from the free-throw line.

In the squad’s recent 85-55 triumph versus the Providence Friars, four players secured double-digit figures.

Within 25 minutes, Brynn McCurry led the team with 20 points, while Jasmine Bascoe inched behind with 19 points. From short range, McCurry went seven-for-seven and swished two of four (50%) deep shots.

As for Bascoe, the guard drilled four of eight (50%) shots from the field and registered three of nine (33.3%) tries from beyond the arc.

One player to watch out for is Bascoe. Comparing the sophomore’s stats from last year to this year, the Canadian native has increased her production. So far in the 2025-2026 campaign, the 19-year-old tops the Wildcats with nearly 17.5 points and a little more than 4.5 assists per bout.

After dropping a season-low of six points to the DePaul Blue Demons, Bascoe has once again caught fire, accumulating four consecutive double-digit matches.

Scouting UConn Basketball

Despite handing the Creighton Bluejays a 41-point loss, it was not done most neatly. By the end of the battle, the reigning National Champs turned the ball over 21 times and Auriemma was not pleased.

“We won, we played less than our best. Second quarter, we look like the best team in America,” said Auriemma when discussing the Creighton game. “But that’s not our standard. We didn’t play to our standard today and they acknowledged that.”

This has been an ongoing issue in three of the Huskies’ past four contests.



