Karaban enshrined, leads No. 6 UConn past Seton Hall on Senior Day

STORRS – A tangible melancholy permeated throughout Gampel Pavilion ahead of Alex Karaban’s Senior Day against Seton Hall Sunday.

The crowd cheered longer and louder than usual as the team took the court for shootaround and clapped for every shot Karaban sank. The assistant coaches, without speaking, pensively watched warm-ups from the same spot on the sideline before Dan Hurley corralled them into the locker room.

Karaban, like he had 139 times before in his storied career in Storrs, went about his warm-up routine in the same, methodical way: 10 3-pointers from seven distinct spots on the floor followed by 10 free throws and a combination of runners and floaters from the paint.

It was status quo for the program’s winningest player. Until he looked up and a saw a black curtain draped just to the right of Hasheem Thabeet’s newly minted plaque in the Huskies of Honor.

