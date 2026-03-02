Key Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Women's Hoops regular season finale

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (31-0, 20-0) finished the 2025-2026 regular season with an 85-49 win over the St John’s Red Storm (21-10, 11-9).

This is the first time since the 2017-2018 campaign that the Huskies have recorded an undefeated regular season.

In the Huskies’ 36-point victory, four players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Azzi Fudd accumulated 14 points, a rebound, two assists and two steals. Within 26 minutes, the senior knocked down four of six (66.7%) two-pointers and drained one of three (33.3%) deep shots.

Trailing behind Fudd, Allie Ziebell contributed 13 off-the-bench points, three boards and three assists within 19 minutes.

Connecticut Huskies guard Allie Ziebell (11) shoots the ball against the Villanova Wildcats in the third quarter at William B. Finneran Pavilion./ Photo by Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

After ending the night with zero points and missing all six shots against the Georgetown Hoyas on Thursday, the sophomore bounced back. From the floor, Ziebell went three-for-three and buried two of three (66.7%) shots from beyond the arc.

Alongside the two guards, Sarah Strong and Serah Williams tied for the third most points for UConn with 11 apiece.

Within 27 minutes, Strong cashed in four of seven (57.1%) field goals and splashed one of three (33.3%) shots from downtown.

In Williams’ homecoming game, the New York native thrived from the paint, swishing five of six (83.3%) attempts.

Not to mention, KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckel both added nine of their own points for Connecticut.

Defensively, the squad converted 22 forced turnovers into 25 points, including 15 fastbreak points.

Collectively, the Huskies drilled 27 of 40 (67.5%) field goals, sank nine of 23 (39.1%) long-range shots and went four-for-four from the free-throw line.

Compared to St John’s, UConn held everyone to under 10 points. The closest player to exceed 10-plus points was Jailah Donald, who scored eight points and dished out two assists.

Within 25 minutes, Donald connected on one of two (50%) floor shots and two of four (50%) three-pointers.

As a whole, the program hit 10 of 24 (41.7%) shots from the field, seven of 24 (29.2%) triples and eight of 12 (66.7%) free throws.

Now that the regular season is officially over, Connecticut will prepare for the 2026 Big East tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena. The tournament will begin on March 6 and finish on March 9.

Currently, the Huskies are scheduled to face the winner of Friday’s matchup between the No. 8 Georgetown Hoyas vs. the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at noon on Saturday.

For now, here are the key takeaways from UConn’s 85-49 triumph over the Johnnies.

Strong First Half Defense

Right out of the gate, the Huskies did what they do best and powered their offense with their defense in the first half.

Through the first four minutes of the opening quarter, Connecticut capitalized on St John’s four-minute scoring drought and went on a 13-2 run.

By the end of the first quarter, Connecticut had only conceded nine points.

Going into the second quarter, the same story was written as UConn went into halftime with a 23-point lead.

At the break, the Huskies turned 15 of the Red Storm’s mistakes into 15 points and snagged 11 takeaways.

Regardless of what seemed like a stellar first-half performance by the reigning National Champs, Head Coach Geno Auriemma still acknowledged flaws in the team’s production.

“Well, I thought the last three or four minutes were kind of sloppy,” said Auriemma. “I thought we did a lot of dumb things, a lot of opportunities that we threw away.”

Raining Buckets For Ashlynn Shade

What helped UConn gain a quick advantage was Shade landing her shots from all ranges.

In the first quarter, the junior only botched one shot attempt, going two-for-two from inside the perimeter and banking one of two (50%) triples. In total, the Indiana native tallied seven points.



