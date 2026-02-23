Key Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Hoops Senior Night Win

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (29-0, 18-0) honored their seniors with a baffling 81-38 victory over the Providence Friars (14-15, 7-11).

In the Huskies’ 43-point win, four players notched double-digit figures. Paving the way, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong contributed the most points for the team, cashing in 13 points apiece.

Within 26 minutes, Fudd grabbed a rebound, dished out two assists and snatched four steals. The 23-year-old faced challenges landing her shots, splashing two of three (66.7%) field goals and burying three of 13 (23.1%) long-range shots.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against the Providence Friars in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

As for Strong, the star forward came off the bench for the first time in her UConn career, allowing every senior to start. Once the North Carolina native checked in, the rest was history.

Within a career-low 13 minutes, the sophomore nailed five of six (83.3%) floor shots and went one-for-one from beyond the perimeter.

Alongside the duo, Allie Ziebell accumulated 11 points, a board, an assist and two blocks. Within 17 minutes, the guard swished three of 10 (30%) triples and went one-for-one from the paint.

When it comes to Ashlynn Shade, the junior dropped 10 points, snagged five rebounds and stole the ball five times. Within 23 minutes, the Indiana native connected on one of two (50%) field goals and drilled three of 10 (30%) shots from downtown.

Defensively, the squad turned 39 mistakes into 39 points, which tied the program record of 39 forced turnovers.

Overall, Connecticut hit 22 of 35 (62.9%) two-pointers, sank 10 of 38 (26.3%) deep shots and converted seven of nine (77.8%) free throws.

Compared to the Friars, the Huskies held everyone except Princess Moody to under 10 points. By the end of the game, Moody produced 11 points, a board, three assists and three takeaways.

Within 27 minutes, the freshman punched in one of four (25%) paint shots and went three-for-three from long range.

As a whole, the team struggled from all ranges, making seven of 34 (20.6%) field goals and eight of 13 (61.5%) shots from downtown. It is worth noting that Providence failed to see the free-throw line the entire match.

“Our pressure was really good,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma. “We made Providence play way, way, way, way faster than they play.”

Up next, the Huskies will stay home to clash with the Georgetown Hoyas for their final

PeoplesBank Arena matchup of the 2025-2026 season.

Until then, here are key takeaways from Connecticut’s 81-38 triumph over Providence.

Senior Night

After Connecticut’s victory, thousands of fans stayed to witness an emotional celebration for Fudd, Serah Williams, Caroline Ducharme, Ayanna Patterson and Ice Brady.

Throughout their time as a Husky, each player’s respective journey took a different twist and turn, but each of them fought hard to return to the court.

UConn Huskies Caroline Ducharme (33) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) hug during senior night after defeating the Providence Friars at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

“Coming in as a freshman as I was, just looking at all of the adversity they had to go through, watching them, just how they were just eager to get back on the court,” said KK Arnold when discussing the five seniors. “They were always a voice trying to help, whether that was outside on the court or anything.”

Before exiting the post-game press conference, Fudd made sure to acknowledge what Patterson brings to the program regardless of her court time.

“She comes every single day and [we] can rely on her to get that rebound, to get that loose ball, the hustle play that we need, no matter how many minutes she gets,” said Fudd. “She comes in and gives it her all.”

Defense Powering the Offense

They say defense wins championships and UConn continues to prove that statement to be correct.

In Connecticut’s last three matchups, the reigning National Champions have experienced an uncharacteristic offensive slump in the first half.

However, today ended that streak as UConn left not much on the table for Providence. With the help of their outstanding defensive pressure, the Huskies constructed a comfortable 40-14 lead by halftime.

Collectively, the Friars botched 21 costly turnovers that converted into 18 points for the Huskies. Not to mention, the team snagged a total of 15 steals by the break.

Heading into the locker room, Strong topped the squad with 11 points, shooting nearly perfectly from all ranges. Within 11 minutes, the sophomore knocked down four of five (80%) shots from inside the arc and banked her lone three-pointer.

With that being said, it is safe to say Strong is feeling better after dealing with an illness.

Honorable Mention

To finish today’s outing, Arnold nearly secured her first career double-double, tallying eight points, three boards, 10 assists and eight steals.

As for Jana El Alfy, the center recorded a new career high of 16 rebounds with five offensive and 11 defensive boards.



