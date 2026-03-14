Mullins spearheads UConn basketball's 67-51 win over Georgetown in Big East semis

NEW YORK – Regardless of its trap game billing, Friday’s Big East Tournament semifinal between No. 2 seed UConn and No. 11 seed Georgetown was inevitably going to be a rock fight.

An ugly, chaotic and sloppy rock fight.

It was exactly the type of game that Connecticut (28-4) had played twice before against Ed Cooley’s Hoyas (16-18); the old rivals’ previous two meetings – while both swinging UConn’s way – had been decided by a combined six points and were infested with smatterings of turnovers and moribund shooting performances.

This one, however, thanks in part to Braylon Mullins’ newfound mid-range penchant, was different.

Join The UConn Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

STORY WILL UPDATE SHORTLY



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER