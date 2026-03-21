NCAA Tournament Instant Scout: UConn vs UCLA in Round of 32

NCAA Tournament Instant Scout: UConn vs UCLA in Round of 32by: Alec Crouthamel25 minutes agoAlecCr12Read In AppMar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn ImagesUConn Basketball will face off against UCLA in the East Region's second round. Here's the quick scout on the Bruins after their first win.