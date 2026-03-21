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NCAA Tournament Instant Scout: UConn vs UCLA in Round of 32

69860by: Alec Crouthamel25 minutes agoAlecCr12
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Central Florida at UCLA
Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UConn Basketball will face off against UCLA in the East Region's second round. Here's the quick scout on the Bruins after their first win.

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