No. 1 UConn battles No. 5 Creighton in Big East Semifinals

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (32-0, 20-0) will clash with the No. 5 Creighton Bluejays (16-14, 11-9) in the semifinals of the 2026 Big East Tournament.

WHO: Creighton Bluejays vs. UConn Huskies

Creighton Bluejays vs. UConn Huskies WHEN: Sunday, March 8, 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 8, 2:30 p.m. ET TV: Peacock

Peacock WHERE: Mohegan Sun Arena

All-Time Series History

The Huskies are favored to win, as they own an undefeated 14-0 record over the Bluejays, dating back to the 2014-2015 campaign.

In the two programs’ pair of 2025-2026 regular season meetings, Connecticut swept the squad 2-0. In their first matchup on Jan. 11, UConn won 95-54, with four players reaching double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Sarah Strong notched a double-double, contributing 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Behind the star forward, Blanca Quiñonez accumulated 15 off-the-bench points, while Azzi Fudd posted 14 points and Ashlynn Shade registered 12 points.

Collectively, the reigning National Champs connected on 25 of 36 (69.4%) field goals, 11 of 26 (42.3%) triples and 12 of 14 (85.7%) free throws.

Compared to Creighton, two players earned double-digit scores. Ava Zediker tallied 23 points while Kennedy Townsend added 11 points. It is worth mentioning that Grace Boffeli ended the night with nine points and nine boards.

As a whole, the squad knocked down 16 of 36 (44.4%) floor shots and 13 of 17 (76.5%) free throws. However, the team struggled to hit shots from downtown, landing just three of 25 (12%) attempts.

UConn Huskies guard Allie Ziebell (11) drives the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Laila Jewett (0) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena./ David Butler II-Imagn Images

A month later, the same story was written for Connecticut, except Allie Ziebell (20 points) and Kayleigh Heckel (13 points) combined for 33 of the team’s 94 points.

As for the Bluejays, Elizabeth Gentry recorded 12 off-the-bench points, while Townsend posted 10 points and Neleigh Gessert racked up nine points.

In both games, Creighton competed with the Huskies in the opening quarter, but UConn would eventually find a comfortable lead in the second frame.

Scouting Creighton Basketball

Coming into today’s outing, the Bluejays own a four-game win streak. In the program’s 57-44 victory against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles, three players finished in double-digit figures.

Within 34 minutes, Townsend led with 17, Zediker snuck behind with 15 points and Boffeli secured 12 points. Similar to the squad’s first contest, Creighton faced challenges from the three-point line, swishing just four of 24 (17%) buckets.

When it came from inside the arc, the team cashed in 20 of 34 (58.8%) field goals and nailed five of seven (71.4%) free throws.

Scouting UConn Basketball

One player to keep an eye on is Serah Williams. Over the 2025-2026 stretch, the forward has struggled to translate her skills from the Wisconsin Badgers to the Basketball Capitol of the World, but it may have recently clicked.

In the Huskies’ previous two contests, the New York native has contributed 10-plus points and five-plus rebounds.

“I tell players, once is an accident, twice is a coincidence,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma when discussing Williams last two performances. “So tomorrow, we’ll know whether it’s a coincidence or a trend.”



