No.1 UConn hoops downs Villanova 83-69 in close first-half fight

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (28-0, 17-0) defeated the Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-4) 83-69 in a nail-biting offensive battle.

In Connecticut’s 14-point victory, three players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Azzi Fudd dropped 25 points, snagged three rebounds, dished out four assists and snatched two steals.

Within 36 minutes, the 23-year-old splashed six of 12 (50%) field goals and drained four of six (66.7%) shots from downtown.

After sinking her first three in the opening quarter, Fudd eclipsed 1,500 career points. Coming into tonight’s meeting, she needed six more points.

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) controls the ball against the Villanova Wildcats in the third quarter at William B. Finneran Pavilion./ Photo by Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Sneaking behind the guard, Sarah Strong earned a double-double, contributing 21 points, 12 boards, four assists, three blocks and five takeaways.

Within 32 minutes, the North Carolina native buried seven of nine (77.8%) floor shots and sniped two of four (50%) three-pointers.

Alongside the duo, Ashlynn Shade accumulated 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Within 37 minutes, the junior banked four of eight (50%) two-pointers, hit one of three (33.3%) shots from outside the field and went two-for-two from the free-throw line.

In Blanca Quiñonez’s first contest since Jan. 24, the freshman struggled to find a rhythm. In 18 minutes, the Ecuadorian native scored four points and connected on two of four (50%) paint shots.

As for the bench, the group recorded a combined total of 12 points.

Overall, the team banked 23 of 44 (52.3%) shots from the field, swished eight of 15 (53.3%%) attempts from deep and nailed 13 of 20 (65%) free throws.

Defensively, UConn turned 26 of the Wildcats mistakes into 28 points.

Compared to Villanova, two players earned double-digit points. This should come as no surprise, but Jasmine Bascoe registered a near triple-double, posting 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Within 40 minutes, the Canadian native made four of 15 (26.7%) field goals, four of seven (57.1%) long-range shots and drilled six of 10 (60%) free throws.

Aside from Bascoe, Denae Carter added 21 points, two boards, three blocks and three steals.

Collectively, Villanova knocked down 13 of 29 (44.8%) floor shots, netted 11 of 24 (45.8%) deep tries and punched in 10 of 15 (66.7%) free throws.

Similar to the Huskies’ 71-56 triumph over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday, the squad experienced a slow offensive start, but flipped the switch in the second half.

Coming out of the break, Connecticut attacked the rim from within the paint immediately.

In the first three minutes of the second half, the Huskies went on a 12-2 run, sinking four shots from inside the perimeter, giving the team a 49-44 lead.

In just over four minutes of the third quarter, UConn conceded just a pair of two-point buckets.

While trying to capture a comfortable lead, Strong committed her fourth foul, forcing Head Coach Geno Auriemma to sub her out at the six-minute mark.

Regardless of the Huskies missing their star player, the squad kept their foot on the gas. With four and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter, UConn constructed a 12-5 run.

At this point, the beginning of the end was nearing for the Wildcats as Connecticut led 63-52, which was the first 10-plus advantage of the match.

Going into the fourth quarter, UConn maintained their cushion by going on another quick 13-3 run. This pushed their margin to a 76-55 edge that sealed the win for Connecticut.

With slightly under two minutes left in the game, Villanova attempted to make a comeback, but it was too late.

Unlike the two programs’ first meeting on Jan. 15, when Connecticut took a quick 26-8 lead to finish the first quarter, the Wildcats put up a good fight.

“It was the kind of game you used to play back in the old days in the Big East,” said Auriemma when discussing the Wildcats’ performance.

By the end of the opening quarter, Villanova led 22-19, which is the first time in the 2025-2026 season that the Huskies were trailing to enter the second quarter. It is worth noting that the largest margin in the opening quarter was just four points at the two-minute mark.

UConn seemed to find an offensive rhythm as Strong managed to hit wide-open shots from beyond the arc. Not to mention, Fudd shot perfectly from all ranges, making a pair of two-pointers and a triple. To finish the first quarter, both leaders tallied seven points apiece.

Villanova Wildcats guard Ryanne Allen (5) battles for the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) in the third quarter at William B. Finneran Pavilion./ Photo by Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

However, the Big East rival’s defense forced the Huskies into taking uncomfortable shots, which disrupted their momentum, keeping the game in single digits.

For Villanova, Bascoe and Carter helped the squad keep pace with UConn as they secured 18 of the Wildcats’ 22 points.

When it came to grabbing boards, the team out-rebounded Connecticut 10-4, which assisted in Villanova’s offensive production.

Six minutes into the second quarter, the Huskies caught fire and outscored the Wildcats 12-7.

With a little over four minutes left in the first half, UConn notched a 6-0 run in 30 seconds. During this time, Villanova turned the ball over three times in the last two and a half minutes.

After Shade buried a deep shot, Connecticut took their first lead since slightly over five and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Despite the offensive momentum the Huskies gained, the Wildcats flipped the script.

With just under three and a half minutes before halftime, the squad cashed in 11 points and only forfeited six UConn points. At the break, Villanova stayed on top 40-37.

Next up, the Huskies will return home to celebrate senior day versus the Providence Friars on Sunday, Feb. 22, at noon.



