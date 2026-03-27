No. 1 UConn Huskies heads to 30th Elite 8 with win over Tar Heels

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (37-0, 20-0) defeated the No. 4-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels (28-8, 14-4) 63-42 to advance to the Elite 8 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

In the Huskies’ 21-point victory, three players reached double figures. Paving the way, Sarah Strong secured a double-double, posting 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and five steals.

In 38 minutes, the sophomore buried nine of 12 (75%) floor shots and three of four (75%) free throws, but missed all five tries from deep.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) scores a basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Vanessa de Jesus (2) during the first half at Dickies Arena./ Photo by Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Behind the 20-year-old, Blanca Quiñonez accumulated 16 off-the-bench points, three boards and four takeaways. In 21 minutes, the Ecuadorian native banked five of eight (62.5%) shots from within the arc and two of three (66.7%) tries from downtown.

Alongside the duo, Azzi Fudd registered 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. In 37 minutes, the senior drained two of nine (22.2%) field goals and two of three (66.7%) shots from beyond the perimeter.

Defensively, the squad turned 24 of the Tar Heels’ mistakes into 17 points and landed 13 fastbreak points.

Overall, Connecticut splashed 22 of 45 (48.9%) field goals, four of 20 (20%) three-pointers and seven of 10 (70%) free throws.

Compared to North Carolina, only one player earned double figures. Indya Nivar topped the team with almost a double-double, recording 20 points, eight boards and four steals. In 37 minutes, the guard hit seven of 13 (53.9%) paint shots, one of two (50%) triples and went three-for-three from the free-throw line.

Besides the 22-year-old, Nyla Harris dropped eight points, snagged five rebounds and dished out two assists.

Collectively, the Tar Heels cashed in 13 of 38 (34.2%) field goals, four of 22 (18.2%) long-range shots and four of seven (57.1%) free throws.

When it comes to the difference maker, both programs experienced an off night at the three-point line, but UConn (36 points) outscored North Carolina (24 points) in the paint.

While it seemed like the Huskies met their match in the postseason, the second half had another story to tell.

Coming out of the locker room, Connecticut carried their offensive momentum into the second half. In seven and a half minutes, the squad mounted a 12-0 run, forcing the Tar Heels to call a timeout. The bleeding did not stop, as UConn found another five points, putting them up 40-20.

For the first time since the two-minute mark of the second frame, Harris knocked down a layup, followed by a triple from Nyla Brooks for North Carolina. These were the only shots the team could make in the third quarter.

In what seemed like a shift in momentum, as the Huskies endured a two-and-a-half-minute scoring drought, Connecticut answered with a 7-0 run. To finish the third frame, the team led 48-25.

To begin the battle, the Tar Heels came prepared to give UConn a fight for a spot in the Elite 8. Neither offense looked stellar, but this is what helped North Carolina keep the match close.

After a two-pointer by Fudd to kick the scoring off for Connecticut, the team experienced a near four-minute scoring drought. In almost two and a half minutes, UConn missed seven consecutive field goals. This was until Quiñonez put up a layup with just over five minutes left in the opening quarter.

On the flipside, the Tar Heels faced a two-minute dry spell of their own. To make matters worse, the squad coughed up five turnovers in a little over four and a half minutes. By the end of the first quarter, the team committed seven errors, which the Huskies converted into seven points.

In the back half of the first period, the reigning national champs suffered their second slump of the contest. This lasted just slightly over two and a half minutes. Once again, UConn faced challenges landing shots as they misfired on six straight buckets.

To finish the opening period, Quiñonez took charge and notched four points, but North Carolina stayed on top 12-11. This is just the second time UConn trailed after the first frame. The last time this happened was while the Huskies faced the Villanova Wildcats in the 2025-2026 regular season on Feb. 18.

UConn Huskies guard Blanca Quinonez (4) rebounds against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nyla Harris (2) during the first half at Dickies Arena./ Photo by Chris Jones-Imagn Images

“Just take a breath and get settled,” said Strong when asked what Head Coach Geno Auriemma said before the second period.

Heading into the second quarter, Strong joined the party after she only tallied two points in the first. Right out the gate, the star forward powered her way through the paint to add six points. This constructed an 8-0 run, giving the Huskies a 19-12 lead.

In response, the Tar Heels went on their own 8-4 run to close the gap, but this did not stop Connecticut from taking control. Going into the break, UConn ended strongly, putting up five more points, giving them a 28-20 advantage.

In the fourth period, the Tar Heels found their rhythm again, but UConn maintained their lead by trading buckets with them.

Next up, the Huskies will clash with the No. 6-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish to crown a Fort Worth 1 region champion.

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