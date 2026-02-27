No. 1 UConn pummels Georgetown with offensive power

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (30-0, 18-0) defeated the Georgetown Hoyas (13-15, 6-13) 84-52 to finish their 2025-2026 regular season home games.

With this triumph, Connecticut has now owned 29 30-win campaigns in program history.

In the Huskies’ 32-point gargantuan victory, five players reached double-digit figures.

Paving the way, Azzi Fudd contributed 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to conclude her final PeoplesBank Arena appearance.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Brianna Byars (32) in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Within 27 minutes, the senior drained three of six (50%) two-pointers and buried six of 13 (46.2%) triples.

Trailing behind Fudd, Sarah Strong notched a double-double, accumulated 13 points, 11 boards and seven assists. Within 23 minutes, the star forward punched in three of six (50%) field goals, two of four (50%) deep shots and one of two (50%) free throws.

Alongside the duo, Ashlynn Shade secured 12 points and three rebounds.

As for the bench, the group added 29 points for Connecticut, with Kayleigh Heckel leading the way.

Within 22 minutes, the guard finished the night with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. The sophomore shined from all ranges, going three-for-three from the floor, one-for-one from the three-point line and two-for-two from the free-throw line.

“There are a lot of things that she’s brought here and there are a lot of things that she’s picked up here,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma when discussing Heckel’s improvements. “I hope that she has improved her level of attention to detail and playing at a high level.”

Additionally, Blanca Quiñonez cashed in 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and four takeaways.

“I think she [Quiñonez] still has some work to do,” said Auriemma when discussing her strides on returning after suffering a shoulder injury in January. “She was out a long time and a lot longer than I anticipated.”

Defensively, the squad converted 23 forced turnovers into 26 points.

Overall, the Huskies landed 21 of 36 (58.3%) field goals, 11 of 33 (33.3%) shots from downtown and 11 of 15 (73.3%) free throws.

Compared to Georgetown, two players earned double-digit scores. Coming off the bench, Summer Davis contributed 12 points, while Khadee Hession found 11 points. It is worth noting that Destiny Agubata ended with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Collectively, the group hit nine of 22 (40.9%) field goals, seven of 28 (25%) shots from outside the perimeter and 13 of 15 (86.7%) free throws.

Heading into the second quarter, Fudd cooled down, but Strong joined the party. To kick off the scoring for UConn, the North Carolina native notched the first 10 points.

Going into the break, Strong added 11 points to the Huskies’ lead. Within seven minutes, the sophomore knocked down two of three (66.7%) paint shots, went two-for-two from long range and hit one of two (50%) free throws.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) returns the ball against Georgetown Hoyas forward Brianna Scott (15) in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Not to mention, Connecticut’s defense stole the show as the team only conceded five points in the second quarter. Without hesitation, the reigning National Champs captured a comfortable 48-15 advantage.

After breaking even at eight points apiece to begin the first quarter, both teams experienced a near three-minute stalemate.

At the five-and-a-half-minute mark of the first quarter, the Hoyas dug themselves into a hole with a four-and-a-half-minute scoring drought and four consecutive turnovers.

With the help of Fudd, Connecticut constructed a 7-0 run. The senior racked up 13 of the Huskies’ 21 points, sinking one of four (25%) floor shots and making three of four (75%) shots from beyond the arc.

To end the first quarter, UConn led 21-20. What allowed Georgetown to stay in the fight was grabbing boards as they outrebounded Connecticut 10-5.

Two Georgetown dry spells lasting over two minutes suffocated the squad’s offensive production.

Coming out of the locker room, the Huskies kept their foot on the gas. Right out of the gate, UConn controlled their own destiny, connecting on five straight field goals and forcing the Hoyas to call a timeout.

With slightly under seven minutes remaining in the match, Connecticut led 58-25. At this point in the contest, the Hoyas had not seen a bucket since the four-minute mark of the second quarter.

Throughout the third quarter, a pair of Georgetown dry spells, lasting over two minutes, suffocated the squad’s offensive production. In total, the team added 13 points with six coming from the free-throw line.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Connecticut maintained their 30-point edge, putting an end to Georgetown. As a whole, both programs tallied 14 points apiece.

Next up, the Huskies will travel to clash with the St John’s Red Storm for the first time at Madison Square Garden to conclude the 2025-2026 regular season.



