No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops begins postseason play against eight-seeded Georgetown

For the third straight season, the Big East Conference’s 11 schools are recognizing a prominent legend in their program’s history.

The UConn women’s basketball team elected to highlight Peggy Myers (née Walsh), a senior on Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey’s first team. Myers has captured 11 national championships in her 31 years as a program assistant.

The Georgetown Hoyas, meanwhile, went with someone who led them to three consecutive postseason appearances. Katie Smrkca-Duffy, a three-time All-Big East Second Team selection, was the Hoyas’ first WNBA draft pick in 2001.

Especially in the Nutmeg State, that name should sound familiar. Smrcka-Duffy, now Katie Fudd, is Azzi Fudd’s mother.

“I am super proud of her, super excited for her,” A. Fudd, a two-time All-Big East First Team guard, said during a media availability Friday about her mother’s upcoming recognition.

That ceremony will take place during halftime at Mohegan Sun Arena. Before then, however, the top-seeded Huskies take on the eighth-seeded Hoyas in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

UConn and Georgetown have dueled four times since their conference tournament title tilt in 2024. The Huskies have won all four contests by 18+ points. 2026 marks the fourth time in six years that the two Big East charter schools square off in the conference tournament.

When Connecticut last commenced postseason play with fewer than two losses in 2020-21 they captured most of the league’s major awards. Undefeated this time around, the Huskies re-achieved that rare feat.

Superstar sophomore Sarah Strong took center stage in that near-sweep. Individually, Strong captured Big East Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-2 North Carolina native also earned a spot on the All-Big East First Team and the inaugural Defensive Team. A National Player of the Year award from The Athletic added more hardware to Strong’s growing trophy case.

People oftentimes run out of words to describe the Class of 2024’s No. 1 recruit, and rightfully so. Strong enters her second postseason averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks. Yet the 2024 Naismith High School Player of the Year was not the only player to secure two major awards.

From her 18-point outburst against the Ohio State Buckeyes in November, Blanca Quiñonez broke into college basketball. Quiñonez recorded 13 double-digit outings (in 23 games), helping her win Big East Freshman of the Year. UConn’s first South American player posted those numbers while coming off the bench, which also resulted in Big East Sixth Player of the Year honors.

If Quiñonez was reliable off the bench, then A. Fudd was heavily trusted in the rotation. The Class of 2021 No. 1 recruit had a knack for clutch shots and taking over as a leading scorer all season. A. Fudd from downtown, when her shots are falling, is just as dangerous as Strong is with the ball in her hands.

Both she and KK Arnold (team-leading 143 assists) earned a spot on the All-Big East First Team. Arnold also earned Big East All-Defensive Team recognition with her 86 steals. Ashlynn Shade (8.2 PPG, 35.5% from long range) received All-Big East Honorable Mention.

Only Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams did not earn any league recognition among the starters. That should not take away from the impact Williams (7.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 42 blocks) brings at the five. If the 6-foot-4 senior can build off her latest performance at Madison Square Garden, the Huskies’ frontcourt could be potent.

So could a quality performance from Jana El Alfy, who had 16 boards on senior day. Allie Ziebell (7.8 PPG) and Kayleigh Heckel (91 assists) round out the 10-person rotation.

Darnell Haney’s Hoyas, meanwhile, are fresh off a thrilling 62-58 victory over the ninth-seeded Butler Bulldogs. Georgetown trailed 30-23 at halftime but rode a stellar third quarter to a four-point decision.

Three different players dropped double figures and four of them made at least four field goals. Central Florida transfer Laila Jewett spearheaded that attack with her best game as a Hoya. The graduate guard dropped a season-high 19 points with four threes, exceeding both of her season averages.

Another remarkable performance from her as well as the frontcourt could spark a deep run reminiscent of two years ago. Georgetown could get that done with their veteran tandem of Brianna Scott and Chet Nweke. Scott averages as many points as Jewett at 8.6 but complements it with 128 rebounds and a team-best 24 blocks. Nweke makes up for her 3.9 points per game with 88 rebounds, 45 of which are on the offensive end.

West Virginia transfer Destiny Agubata can also crash the glass, something she does five times on average. But beyond grabbing rebounds, Agubata has been a consistent scorer at the wing. The 5-foot-11 sophomore has picked up 8+ points in 10 out of her last 11 games.

Just one player has averaged more points (minimum 25 games played) than Agubata: Khia Miller. The Huskies held Miller to four points in both regular-season meetings. Having not crossed double figures in a month, however, might spur the former East Carolina Pirate to have an A-game offensively.

Khadee Hession had just two points in Friday’s first round, but she could turn into an X-factor if she gets going from beyond the arc. After Hession, pay attention to Summer Davis (35 steals), Cristen Carter (4.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG) and Brianna Byers (20 blocks).

Look for defense and the glass to dictate how this quarterfinal bout goes. UConn had a three-game stretch in which they failed to score 80 points against Georgetown. Kelsey Ransom played in each of those contests, but her competitive spirit lives on in her teammates.

As for rebounding, both teams sport three players who haul in at least four boards a night. The two schools combine for 10 players who have created 35+ second-chance opportunities. Whichever team controls those two aspects will advance to Sunday’s semifinals.

Tip-off is at noon on Peacock.



