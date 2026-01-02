Skip to main content
Connecticut
Join Now

Predicting future Women’s Champions Classic participants

Professional Backgroundby: Cole Stefan32 minutes agoColdest_fan
Women's Champions Classic
UConn and Iowa battling it out in the 2025 Women's Champions Classic, the second iteration of the event. Louisville and Tennessee joined those two teams in the first two events. In 2026, however, three teams will join the Huskies in the event. - Pamela Smith, USA Today

Three new schools are expected to join UConn in next season's Women's Champions Classic. Which programs could be selected for this showcase?

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Uconn Report
+
+
One subscription: The best Connecticut Huskies coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.