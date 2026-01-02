Predicting future Women’s Champions Classic participants

Predicting future Women’s Champions Classic participantsby: Cole Stefan32 minutes agoColdest_fanRead In AppUConn and Iowa battling it out in the 2025 Women's Champions Classic, the second iteration of the event. Louisville and Tennessee joined those two teams in the first two events. In 2026, however, three teams will join the Huskies in the event. - Pamela Smith, USA TodayThree new schools are expected to join UConn in next season's Women's Champions Classic. Which programs could be selected for this showcase?