Recapping UConn basketball's summer so far with Dan Hurley

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley spoke to the media for the first time ahead of the 2026-27 season Thursday as summer workouts enter the home stretch of week two.

Below is a notebook of everything Hurley mentioned about the cohesion of a team chock-full of newcomers, the trademark two-center system and more.

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Learning how to practice — “The Spartan Lifestyle”

Hurley admitted that the most difficult part about the summer is getting the team into shape. For all nine of the newcomers — the most in a single season in the Hurley era — the adjustment to the pace and standard of playing in the Basketball Capital of the World is oftentimes a hard one.

“The biggest thing we’re trying to get across right now is how to practice,” Hurley said. “Get used to the workload, get used to the spartan lifestyle here (in Storrs). Here in the summer in particular, there’s not a lot of people here.”

The only thing happening on campus — besides the copious amounts of construction — is freshman orientation, which spans from May to late July.

“It’s not a crowded place. It’s funny, it’s like the real spartan lifestyle.”

Solo Ball is still hanging around

Ball was seen practicing floaters on the far end of the court with a cast around his left wrist. The fourth year veteran will take a medical redshirt for the 2026-27 season and rehab from left wrist surgery that took place shortly after the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

Ball will “still be around” the team as it prepares for the upcoming season, attending practice when he is not at rehab.

Najai Hines and Oskar Giltay… and a little bit of Clingan

Hurley’s most dominant UConn teams have featured a two-center system dependent on one of the two being in the program for at least one year prior. The projected 2026-27 duo of Hines and Giltay, both plucked from the transfer portal within three weeks of each other, and the abrupt departure of now-USC center Eric Reibe, bucks that trend.

“They’re definitely talented enough,” Hurley said of Hines and Giltay. “They’re different. Oskar’s going to bring a little more speed, quickness and movement on the perimeter at 240 pounds. And then you got Najai, who’s more in the mold of an Adama Sanogo, just a little bit taller, but powerful like that. They’re young, they’re both getting used to the UConn way.”

Also in the room is Arkansas transfer Elmir Dzafic, who Hurley views as an elite practice big to pair with the ultra-physical Hines.

“Elmir is a big, physical guy,” Hurley said. “You need big, physical guys to practice against a guy like Najai because he’s a powerful guy.”

But they were spelled by a temporary fourth addition Tuesday, and a familiar one at that. Venerable UConn alumni and two-time national champion Donovan Clingan stopped by practice on Tuesday to practice with the frontcourt.

“You forget how big of a man he was,” Hurley said. “It was just fun seeing him. He jumped in and played the one’s, he played some of the three’s. It’s always great, Mr. Connecticut, two-time national champion, Kling Kong. That was great.”

Initial impressions of the freshmen

Colben Landrew, who came straight from Mexico after the U.S. lost to Canada in the U18 AmeriCup, and Junior County comprise UConn’s top-10 national recruiting class. The two freshmen, in Hurley’s eyes, have adjusted well to the rigors and demands of the program.

“Colben literally came in on Monday (of last week) from that tournament and he was in the Tuesday practice, so he’s almost gotten two weeks,” Hurley said. “For him, it’s getting in shape; freshman stuff, learning how to practice.”

County, the presumed backup point guard that will be tabbed with spelling all-league caliber starter Silas Demary Jr., was the last player to leave the court after Thursday’s practice.

“I love what Junior has looked like,” Hurley said. “Some things you see early on. I’m looking at Junior and seeing just how advanced the guy is in terms of his pedigree, having played for a great high school coach. He just comes here and hit the groud running.”

Nik Khamenia’s acclimation and “The Shot” banter

Hurley quipped that he hasn’t mentioned anything to Khamenia, a Duke transfer, about the Braylon Mullins shot that launched the Huskies past the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight, and he doesn’t plan on it.

“I have not said a word to him about it,” Hurley said of the shot. “I don’t know if these guys are giving him a hard time in there (the locker room), but I’m not saying anything to him about it.”

Mullins, ironically enough, is Khamenia’s roommate.

“I think they might’ve been at Bar Taco last night in West Hartford to dinner and talking about it.”

Outside of the banter, however, Hurley had high praise for the 6-foot-8 wing.

“Nik’s just a perfect fit for the way that we play,” Hurley said. “When you really look at it, you’re really looking for an archetype that could replace some of the things that [Alex] Karaban gave us offensively, defensively, seriousness, professionalism, competitiveness, skills, ability. You probably couldn’t have drawn up a better fit for the way that we play and the way that he plays.”

Khamenia should contend for a starting spot on the wing alongside veteran returner Jayden Ross and Landrew.



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