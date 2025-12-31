Shorthanded No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops caps off 2025 with 37-point victory over Providence

For the UConn women’s basketball team, the 2025 calendar year featured several noteworthy accomplishments. The Huskies captured their 12th national championship, Sue Bird entered basketball immortality, and Paige Bueckers went first overall in the WNBA Draft.

But before fading into history, 2025 brought back a harsh blast from years past.

Hours before tip-off Wednesday, the university announced that KK Arnold would be unavailable due to a nose fracture she suffered in practice yesterday. Ayanna Patterson’s concussion, also sustained Tuesday, left the Huskies with just 10 available players.

Despite their short bench, Connecticut still had Sarah Strong. The way the three-time Big East Player of the Week impacted the contest early on differed from any of her games this season.

Strong knocked down five first-half triples and dropped 17 points as No. 1 UConn pounced the Providence Friars 90-53 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The North Carolina native, who additionally hauled in seven rebounds, started the Huskies’ scoring with two three-pointers in 2.5 minutes. Strong’s second bucket from downtown gave Connecticut a lead they never relinquished.

Payton Dunbar pulled Providence within two 15 seconds later. But as was the case in Indianapolis three days earlier, the Huskies responded with a run of 20+ consecutive points.

Azzi Fudd started the 21-0 flood with a scoop-and-score and two free throws. Jana El Alfy and Kayleigh Heckel each followed with layups off Friars’ giveaways. Blanca Quiñonez brought the run to double figures with seven straight points while Strong concluded the quarter with two more threes.

13 of UConn’s 21 points during that 6:53 stretch came off nine Providence turnovers. The Friars attempted nine shots and grabbed three offensive rebounds in that span.

Hardly anyone guarded the 6-foot-2 sophomore forward, who started 5-6, from the perimeter in the game’s opening 13.5 minutes. As Providence contained her, however, the Huskies had an alternative in Fudd (18 points, six assists, four steals) handy.

The Huskies’ latest Final Four Most Outstanding Player halted the Friars’ 5-0 stretch to open the second quarter with consecutive buckets. Strong sank her final trey of the night on the ensuing possession as Providence called a timeout.

Ashlynn Shade canned UConn’s ninth and final three of the first half almost immediately following the commercial break. While the offense cooled considerably, the Huskies took a 48-19 advantage into the intermission.

Azzi Fudd, UConn’s latest Final Four Most Outstanding Player, capped off her year with a game-high 18 points on 6-12 shooting with six assists. – Eric Canha, USA Today

Connecticut’s three preseason All-Americans pumped some heat into the chilly Amica Mutual Pavilion in the third quarter. Strong, Fudd and Serah Williams accounted for 14 of the Huskies’ first 16 points over a 7-5-minute stretch. UConn’s bench stepped up once the two forwards checked out.

Heckel, who had the Huskies’ other two points in that stretch, drove down the court and drew the foul right as the buzzer sounded. The former USC Trojan subsequently went 1-2 at the line following video review.

That ended up putting 1.4 seconds on the clock. It was more than enough time for Quiñonez to intercept Sophi Hall’s inbounds pass and sink the buzzer-beating layup.

The five-time Big East Freshman of the Week kept her momentum rolling with a half-spin layup in the final frame. Quiñonez’s fifth field goal resulted in her fifth consecutive double-digit outing and eighth in 12 career games. It was a pretty impressive way to conclude what has been a remarkable rise in 2025 for the program’s first South American player.

As Providence’s leading scorer, Sabou Gueye, found her stride late, UConn maintained its offensive intensity. Sophomore guards scored five straight points, and then El Alfy picked up six of her own in a row. Kelis Fisher added three of the team’s final five points as the Huskies finished the calendar year 40-1.

Sophomore guard Allie Ziebell started her aspirations for the new year nine hours early. Making her first career start, Ziebell shot 3-8 from the floor and 3-7 from downtown for nine points to go alongside three steals.

“Allie [Ziebell]’s pretty smart. She knows what she wants to do with the ball; she has a pretty good feel for our offense,” head coach Geno Auriemma said about the Wisconsin native postgame. “She more than held her own.”

The Huskies additionally got quality play from their two primary centers. Williams recorded eight points, six rebounds and a season-high five blocks despite fouling out. El Alfy, meanwhile, crossed double figures with five boards in 19 minutes.

Wednesday’s game was, in the eyes of many, not the perfect way to conclude the year. Arnold’s absence markedly affected Connecticut’s ability to hold onto the ball. The Huskies exceeded their average with 13 turnovers in the first half and finished with a season-worst 21.

“We missed [Arnold] in all aspects of the game today,” Fudd commented. “We missed her defensive intensity, we missed her being a floor general, bringing the ball up, leading us, calling plays.”

In just 365 days, Blanca Quiñonez went from unheard-of international prospect to first-year sensation in Storrs. The five-time Big East Freshman of the Week concluded her 2025 with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. – Eric Canha, USA Today

Per Auriemma, the 5-foot-9 junior point guard will return, potentially sporting a face mask, when she can “breathe somewhat normally.” While he waits for her to come back, which could be sooner rather than later, the 12-time national champion looks to 2026 with some optimism.

“We threw the ball to the other team more than we threw it to our team, and that happens,” Auriemma noted. “Tomorrow is a new year, and we will figure out different ways to be done.”

Despite their ball-handling mistakes, however, UConn’s defense made the Friars capitalize on them just four times for eight points. The Huskies forced 30 Providence turnovers, scored 41 points off those giveaways and held them to 35.4% shooting.

Gueye bounced back from a scoreless first two quarters to finish with a team-high 12 points. Dunbar and Princess Moody each had 11. Ashley Dinges had half of the Friars’ other six field goals and scored nine points, all in the second half.

UConn begins 2026 with two games against Big East charter schools in their home state’s capital, Hartford. First up are the Seton Hall Pirates, who enter PeoplesBank Arena for a high noon showdown Saturday on FS1.



