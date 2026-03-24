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Takeaways from No. 1-seed UConn Women’s Hoops’ first two NCAA Tournament contests

Professional Backgroundby: Cole Stefan1 minute agoColdest_fan
Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd led all players in scoring in both her final regular season and postseason game at Gampel Pavilion. Fudd's last-ever contest yielded the more thrilling performance, however. Fudd matched a career high with 34 points on 13-18 shooting with eight threes in UConn's 98-45 win over Syracuse in the second round. - Gregory Fisher, USA Today

From the first quarter to a stout defense, what can the No. 1 overall seed UConn Women's Basketball team take away from its first two NCAA Tournament games?

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