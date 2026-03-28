Takeaways from No. 1 seed UConn Women’s Hoops’ Sweet 16 slugfest with No. 4 seed North Carolina

Takeaways from No. 1 seed UConn Women’s Hoops’ Sweet 16 slugfest with No. 4 seed North Carolinaby: Cole Stefan35 minutes agoColdest_fanRead In AppSarah Strong had 11 points and 11 rebounds in her first Sweet 16 game, a contest where Paige Bueckers picked up a career high 40 points. Strong recorded a double-double in her second go-around at the second weekend and was more vocal in the process. In addition to her 21 points and 10 rebounds, Strong had five steals, two blocks and two assists. - Chris Jones, USA TodayFrom Sarah Strong to Blanca Quiñonez to a sluggish start, what can No. 1 overall seed UConn take away from their third straight Sweet 16 victory?