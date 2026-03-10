Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Huskies 24th Big East Championship

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (34-0, 20-0) defeated the No. 2-seeded Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 16-4) 90-51 to become the 2026 Big East Champions for the 24th time in program history.

In the Huskies’ 49-point triumph, four players reached double figures. Paving the way, Azzi Fudd recorded 19 points, a rebound and three steals. In 27 minutes, the guard buried five of six (83.3%) field goals and three of seven (42.9%) three-pointers.

Sneaking behind the 23-year-old, Sarah Strong registered 18 points, eight boards and an assist. In 22 minutes, the star forward banked five of seven (71.4%) floor shots, two of four (50%) triples and two of three (66.7%) free throws.

Alongside the duo, Blanca Quiñonez contributed 13 off-the-bench points and three steals. In 18 minutes, the freshman splashed five of seven (71.4%) paint shots and three of four (75%) free throws, but missed all three deep shots.

When it comes to KK Arnold, the guard tallied 10 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. In 19 minutes, the junior nearly shot perfectly, swishing four of five (80%) shots from inside the arc and going two-for-two from the free-throw line.

Villanova Wildcats guard Jasmine Bascoe (11) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) and forward Sarah Strong (21) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

“For KK to have the kind of impact that she had, we’ve kind of come to expect that from her,” said Head Coach Geno Auriemma on Arnold’s weekend performance. “I think the confidence that she has on the offensive end is probably greater than at any time during her college career.”

It is worth noting that Serah Williams and Allie Ziebell both added eight points apiece to finish the night.

Defensively, the squad converted 15 turnovers into 18 points, including 21 fast-break points.

Overall, UConn connected on 27 of 43 (62.8%) field goals, seven of 22 (31.8%) shots from downtown and 15 of 21 (71.4%) free throws.

Compared to Villanova, only one player exceeded 10+ points. In 36 minutes, Jasmine Bascoe topped the Wildcats with 14 points, five boards, two assists and four takeaways. Behind her, Kennedy Henry accumulated nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.

As a whole, Villanova hit 11 of 27 (40.7%) field goals, seven of 37 (18.9%) three-pointers and eight of 11 (72.7%) free throws.

Next up, the Huskies will see where they land in the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket during Selection Sunday, on March 15. Until then, here are the key takeaways from Connecticut’s 6th consecutive Big East Championship.

Join The UConn Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

First Quarter Breakaway

In the two programs’ last matchup on Feb. 18, the reigning national champs trailed at the end of the opening period for the first of the 2025-2026 run. However, last night was not the same case.

“I feel like they kind of did whatever they wanted, offensively and defensively, so just try to play our defense, speed them up and get them out of their rhythm,” said Strong on facing the Wildcats for a second time.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) named Big East Player Of The Year as they celebrated their Big East Championship win over the Villanova Wildcats at Mohegan Sun Arena./ Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images

Right out of the gate, the Huskies wasted no time in racking up points. In just over five minutes, UConn outscored the Wildcats 15-3. Heading into the second quarter, Connecticut led 23-11.

Finding a comfortable lead was nothing new for UConn over the weekend, as the trend began against the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. To kick off the contest, the team stumped the Hoyas with a 24-10 deficit.

While facing the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday, their offensive momentum carried over. In slightly over the first three and a half minutes of the first frame, the Huskies dropped 25 points. Not to mention, the squad held the Bluejays to just four points. To finish the opening quarter, Creighton fell into a detrimental 29-9 hole.

While it seemed effortless for Connecticut to get off to a dominating start, it took the entire season to perfect their strategy. With that being said, Auriemma made sure to give credit where credit is due.

“When you have somebody (Arnold) working that hard out there, it’s easy for everybody to fall in line,” said Auriemma when discussing the team’s defense. “We scored a lot of points in this tournament, but I think this tournament was all about our defense the entire time.”

Miscued Plays

At halftime, the Huskies turned the ball over eight times, with six errors coming in the second frame. This was due to several careless passes that wound up in the Wildcats’ hands.

Going into the break, Fudd (3 turnovers) and Strong (2 turnovers) combined for a total of five mistakes in the second period.

Honorable Mentions

Last night, Strong added more hardware to her 2025-2026 campaign collection, as the 20-year-old won Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. Over the weekend, the 2026 Big East Player of the Year averaged 24.7 minutes, 17.3 points and seven rebounds per game. Defensively, the North Carolina native accumulated just under five steals and two blocks per outing.

Additionally, Fudd and Arnold joined the Big East All-Tournament Team. Through three meetings, Fudd logged 15 points, slightly over two boards, three assists and a little over two takeaways per contest. As for Arnold, the junior produced just over 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and slightly over two steals per match.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER