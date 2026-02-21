Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops’ closest Big East Conference games

Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops’ closest Big East Conference gamesby: Cole Stefan16 minutes agoColdest_fanRead In AppGeno Auriemma has overseen 1,278 victories during his time at UConn. Following the second of his closest Big East bouts this season, Auriemma picked up another accolade: a 25th Big East regular season championship. The 2025-26 campaign marks the sixth in a row where the Huskies have earned that honor. - Kyle Ross, USA TodayFrom their two leading scorers to their defensive intensity to their preparation for March, what can the Huskies take away from their two closest Big East Conference games?