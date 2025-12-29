Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops’ doubled-up victory over Butler

Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops’ doubled-up victory over Butlerby: Cole Stefan7 hours agoColdest_fanRead In AppGeno Auriemma during UConn's Women's Champions Classic game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Through four Big East games, the Huskies are scoring over 90 points a game and averaging over 50 points in each of their victories. - Pamela Smith, USA TodayFrom weathering an early offensive storm to their first half run, what can No. 1 UConn take away from its 94-47 victory over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse?