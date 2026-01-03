Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops’ gradual 36-point win over Seton Hall

Takeaways from No. 1 UConn Women’s Hoops’ gradual 36-point win over Seton Hallby: Cole Stefan39 minutes agoColdest_fanRead In AppWhen UConn last faced Seton Hall in Hartford, Geno Auriemma won his 1,200th career game. It took some time, but Auriemma notched victory no. 1,265 behind a defense that never let the Huskies trail and an offense that improved as the game progressed. - David Butler II, USA TodayFrom their defense to two bench pieces stepping up, what can No. 1 UConn take away from their 84-48 win over Seton Hall at PeoplesBank Arena?