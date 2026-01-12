Takeaways from UConn Women's Hoops' messy victory

The No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team (17-0, 8-0) defeated the Creighton Bluejays (7-10, 3-5) 95-54 in the battle of turnovers.

Despite a messy 21-turnover clash, Connecticut still dominated the court and handed the Bluejays a 41-point loss. By the end of the contest, four players reached double-digit figures, with everyone scoring at least two points.

For the fifth time in the 2025-2026 campaign, Sarah Strong secured a double-double, posting 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Within 26 minutes, the sophomore buried seven of eight (87.5%) field goals, went four-for-four from the free throw line, but missed her only two shots from downtown.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Providence Friars at the Amica Mutual Pavilion./ Photo by Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the first time this year, the sophomore finished the day with four fouls. In the third quarter, the star forward committed three fouls. This forced Head Coach Geno Auriemma to sub her out with slightly over three and a half minutes left of the third quarter.

Trailing behind Strong, Blanca Quiñonez dropped 15 off-the-bench points, grabbed four boards and snagged three steals. Within 19 minutes, the Ecuadorian native splashed six of eight (75%) shots from inside the perimeter and nailed one of three (33.3%) from long range.

When it comes to the rest of the starting lineup, Azzi Fudd contributed 14 points and five assists. As for Ashlynn Shade, the Indiana native recorded 12 points, two assists and a takeaway.

Defensively, UConn turned the Bluejays’ 22 mishandlings into 26 points. Not to mention, the squad snatched 31 defensive boards.

For Creighton, two players notched double-digit scores. Ava Zediker, who played her heart out the entire game, led with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists. Within 34 minutes, the freshman sniped seven of 12 (58.3%) two-pointers, registered two of five (40%) from deep and made three of five (60%) free throws.

Alongside Zediker, Kennedy Townsend finished with 11 points, two boards and an assist.

For the first time in the new year, the Huskies will return to Gampel Pavilion to take on the Villanova Wildcats. To add on, the team will celebrate the 10-year anniversaries of the program’s 2015 and 2016 NCAA National Championships.

Until then, here are the key takeaways from UConn’s 95-54 victory over Creighton.

Join The UConn Report now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

First Quarter Sloppiness:

In recent weeks, Connecticut has showcased uncharacteristic turnovers, costing them early offensive possessions. In the team’s past three matches before facing Creighton, UConn has averaged 15.3 errors.

However, it seemed like the reigning National Champions fixed their issues against the St John’s Red Storm. By the end of the contest, the squad tied their season-low of eight miscues.

During the post-game press conference, Auriemma praised the Huskies for producing their best overall performance so far in the 2025-2026 season.

“I thought our entire energy was incredible and I thought we were flying to the ball and covering for each other really, really well,” said Auriemma. “This is the best I’ve seen so far this year.”

Just one match later, the botched plays returned to Connecticut’s offensive possessions. To begin the first quarter, both programs experienced shaky starts, but the Bluejays capitalized on the Huskies’ mistakes.

Through the opening quarter, Creighton converted eight points off of UConn’s eight turnovers. To put this into perspective, the team accumulates 12.5 per contest this year.

After committing four lost balls, three bad passes and a travel, Connecticut endured a three-minute scoring drought, allowing Creighton to keep it to a seven-point game. Heading into the second quarter, the Huskies led 21-14.

No I in Team:

Over the Huskies’ 2025-2026 stretch, blowing out opponents and giving benched players court time have been the biggest takeaways so far and today was no different.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Providence Friars at the Amica Mutual Pavilion./ Photo by Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite UConn facing a rough start to the outing, Connecticut emerged in the second quarter and it took everyone. Within the first five minutes, six different players helped the squad go on a 17-0 run, giving them a 24-point cushion.

A few minutes later, Kayleigh Heckel caught fire, swishing back-to-back three-pointers. This led to Fudd making a layup and Shade knocking down a deep shot. As for the off-the-bench players, they collectively totaled 38 points.



💬 Wondering what other UConn fans are saying?



Head to The Husky House forum and jump into the discussion →



TALK ABOUT IT ON THE HUSKY HOUSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CHECK US OUT ON INSTAGRAM

SIGN UP FOR UCONN NEWSLETTER